AI is No Longer Optional - Entara’s New Automation Services Give Businesses a Competitive Edge

In order to remain competitive, it is key that businesses take advantage of emerging AI and automation solutions, but steps must be taken to ensure it is done securely with long-term goals in mind.” — Raum Sandoval, Entara CISO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entara , a leading managed IT and cybersecurity provider, has officially launched a new business process automation service. As part of this offering, Entara will work with small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to integrate automation and AI into their business, identifying opportunities to save time and reduce costs. Their advisory services will help clients set clear automation goals, choose the most suitable tools for long-term success, and strategically phase in these technologies to ensure a smooth and effective implementation.As part of its automation services, Entara creates a strategy and can provide:- Custom Integrations: Tailored solutions like financial reconciliation, contract review, sales pipeline automation, legal compliance automation, and advanced infrastructure integrations and consulting to streamline processes and enhance operational efficiency.- AI Adaptation: Assistance with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure ChatGPT implementation and adaptation across the organization to help simplify everyday tasks and improve information access and data analysis, while boosting collaboration.- Platform Customization: Customized, ITIL-aligned solutions that streamline workflows and enhance process efficiency, including ServiceNow“Automation and artificial intelligence is all the buzz these days. But underneath the excitement is the reality that businesses who don’t automate fundamental processes and start thinking about their operations differently will be left behind,” said Entara CGO, Deniz Sagnaklar. “Entara’s main driver for two decades has been to be a partner and advisor to our clients, helping them adjust to the evolving technology industry - whether that’s by protecting them against cybersecurity threats or helping them take advantage of exciting developments like AI to transform their business. So, it’s only fitting we guide our clients through automation and AI with this new service too.”Investment in artificial intelligence is essential for businesses who want to remain leaders in their industry, but figuring out where to start and which tools to use can be challenging. With advanced AI being a relatively new technology, many businesses hesitate to implement it, fearing risks associated with introducing additional complications and third-party tools to their environment. As an experienced cybersecurity provider, Entara prioritized ingraining best practices into their artificial intelligence services to ensure the security of their clients.“In order to remain competitive, it is key that businesses take advantage of emerging AI and automation solutions, but steps must be taken to ensure it is done securely with long-term goals in mind,” said Entara CISO, Raum Sandoval. “Our team is committed to leveraging advanced technologies while putting security first to ensure our clients remain compliant and protected while taking advantage of the strategic benefits of AI and automation.”To explore how automation and AI can streamline your business, visit Entara's website and connect with our experts today.About EntaraEntara sets the standard as the world’s first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including managed IT and cybersecurity services, incident response services and strategic risk management. Founded in 2001, as a woman-owned business certified by WBNEC, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future.Entara is SOC 2 certified and has been repeatedly recognized by CRN on the MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category as well as on the MES Midmarket 100 list. The organization acts as a true partner to their clients and has also been included on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and in Channel Future’s MSP 501 award. As a core values focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized on lists for both the Chicago and National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To learn more about how Entara can help you secure your future, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.