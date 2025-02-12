Entara Launches In-House Security Operations Center (SOC) to Enhance Cyber Defense Capabilities

Security-First eXtended Service Provider Announces Best-in-Class SOC with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Offering

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entara, a security-first eXtended Service Provider, announced the launch of its in-house Security Operations Center (SOC), a coordinated team of experienced cybersecurity specialists dedicated to delivering best-in-class 24x7x365 threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities for clients.Entara’s continued focus on maturing their cybersecurity offerings comes amidst an era of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. They recognize the value of the enhanced accountability and visibility that comes from holistic IT and security solutions sourced from a single partner. The latest development in their strategic offerings supports Entara’s goal of helping their clients have a proactive, resilient security posture built on a strong IT foundation.Entara's CEO and President, Pamela Diaz, emphasized the strategic importance of the new SOC. "With the launch of our in-house SOC, Entara is taking the next step forward in our journey to being a comprehensive partner for our clients," said Diaz. "This enhanced capability enables us to not just react to threats, but to anticipate and neutralize them before they can impact our clients' operations. We have invested in the talent, automation, and platforms necessary to offer this critical service at the level of excellence our clients expect from us.”The first offering from the Entara SOC will be Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , a core security solution that serves as a foundational, necessary service within Entara’s security stack. This service will include:- Real-time monitoring, collection, and analysis of activity data that could indicate a threat or patterns in such threats.- Automatic response to identified threats to immediately remove or contain them.- Comprehensive protection for the remote workforce, encompassing various workstations and mobile devices.- Significantly reduced Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) for more efficient handling of security threats.- Compliance assurance that enables businesses to meet critical industry standards and qualify for cyber insurance.Entara's SOC stands out from competitors through several key differentiators, including the seamless integration with existing Entara services for a more cohesive and informed MDR strategy, as well as the use of the latest industry-led threat intelligence data for automated event enrichment from Entara's breach remediation team and AI incident processing and classification. Through their internal DevSecOps team, Entara will continuously adapt and improve their SOC over time, ensuring threat intel is automatically contextualized and implemented based on evolving priorities to inform their endpoint security strategies."What sets our SOC apart is the development of our Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platform, combined with the hyper-integration of security tools, observability, business intelligence, and AI,” said Raum Sandoval, CISO of Entara. “With a unified intelligence framework that draws on threat data, operational metrics, and advanced analytics, our team cuts through the noise to prioritize the incidents that truly matter. By integrating this into Entara’s acclaimed services, we create an ecosystem that is not just reactive, but predictive and adaptable."For more details on how Entara's SOC and comprehensive cybersecurity offerings can secure your organization, get in touch with their team.About EntaraEntara sets the standard as the world’s first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including managed IT and cybersecurity services, incident response services, and strategic risk management. Founded in 2001, as a woman-owned business certified by WBNEC, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future.Entara is SOC 2 certified and has been repeatedly recognized by CRN on the MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category as well as on the MES Midmarket 100 list. The organization acts as a true partner to their clients and has also been included on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and in Channel Future’s MSP 501 award. As a core values focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized on lists for both the Chicago and National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To learn more about how Entara can help you secure your future, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/

