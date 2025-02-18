HIP Video Promo Presents: The Dead Daisies release brand new music video "Love That'll Never Be"

Love is in the air in Australian rock group The Dead Daisies' new single "Love That'll Never Be"

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian hard rock supergroup The Dead Daisies, led by founder and rhythm guitarist David Lowy, boasts a powerhouse rotating lineup of rock veterans, including (but not limited to) former members of Guns N’ Roses, Whitesnake, and Mötley Crüe. Their sound is unapologetic, high-voltage rock-n’-roll—proven not just by comparisons to the greats but by the company they keep, having graced stages with some of the world’s most influential rock legends—including Kiss, Guns N‘ Roses, Scorpions, and Aerosmith.

Keenly focused on substance over style, The Dead Daisies deliver a masterful revival of deliciously satisfying 70s classic rock reimagined for contemporary audiences worldwide. United by a shared passion for keeping rock’s heartbeat strong, they’ve carved out a well-earned reputation for electrifying live performances and soul-stirring anthems. Fresh off successful tours all over the US, UK, and Europe in 2023, they’re embarking on a second jaunt of their European tour in just a few weeks—sending a clear message to the world: rock is alive, thriving, and here to stay.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is on everyone’s mind. In “Love That’ll Never Be,” an omniscient narrator unfurls the narrative of a mysterious woman consumed by her heartbreak, mourning the loss of a love she once had. For lovers like her, time heals all wounds, “but not goodbyes.” Instead of holding her partner in her arms, she clings to fading memories—desperate to keep them alive, she prays for a remedy.

The accompanying music video breathes her sorrow to life, intricately lacing together heart-pounding, soulful footage of the musicians in a guitar-lined studio with the woman’s compelling story. She wanders like a ghost, eyes hollow—searching for something she’ll never find as lead singer John Corabi’s stirring vocals narrate her plight. Unable to move on, she can only cry and long for a way to turn back time.

Despite its evocative, melancholic atmosphere, the track oozes classic rock swagger. Building upon chunky, bluesy licks, punchy drums, and a deep, pulsing bassline, it swells with soulful sentiment. Fiery solos cut through the mix, reinforcing the heartbreak and longing felt by the character, while the aggressive yet melodic guitar work mesmerizes. With crisp, organic production, the track captures the Dead Daisies’ signature blend of classic rock nostalgia and modern energy—a fresh take steeped in rock-n’-roll tradition.

It may not be a happily-ever-after kind of love story—but it’s an honest one that many can relate to for better or for worse. On a holiday that celebrates love’s highs, “Love That’ll Never Be” dares to explore its darker, more painful depths. Serving as a vessel for reflection, it reminds audiences that love isn’t always about rainbows, roses, and romance—yet, it’s love just the same.

