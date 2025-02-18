Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Ranked Globally by WTR 1000 – The World’s Leading Trademark Professionals
The World Trademark Review ranked Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig amongst the top 1000 trademark firms globally.
We are committed to providing top-tier intellectual property protection for our clients, combining deep legal experience with a practical, business-oriented approach.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked in the 2025 edition of the WTR 1000 – The World’s Leading Trademark Professionals.
— Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
The WTR 1000, now in its 15th year, identifies the world’s leading trademark legal services providers through an extensive qualitative research process. The resulting rankings highlight both firms and individuals that are deemed outstanding across more than 87 jurisdictions globally.
“Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, an ‘extremely reliable and reputable firm,' emerges as the go-to choice for brands across the United States and globally seeking steadfast representation.”
The World Trademark Review ranked Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig amongst the top 1000 trademark firms globally. This year, DBL is ranked in the “Bronze” band for trademark enforcement and litigation in the DC Metro Area.
Managing Partner, Thomas Dunlap commented, “we are honored to once again be recognized by the WTR 1000 for our excellence in trademark law. At Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, we are committed to providing top-tier intellectual property protection for our clients, combining deep legal experience with a practical, business-oriented approach. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and skills of our team, and we remain steadfast in our mission to help businesses and innovators safeguard their brands in an increasingly complex global marketplace.”
Partners Thomas Dunlap and Alex Butterman also received recognition as highly recommended individuals in the DC Metro Area, and Partner Joseph Diamante was recognized for his service to clients in New York. “I am truly honored and flattered to have once again have been selected for the WTR 1000. I am thankful for our clients who entrust us with their important and challenging trademark work, and I am grateful for the dedication, teamwork, talent and expertise displayed by our DBL teammates who also deserve credit for this honor,” stated Partner Alex Butterman.
Researchers for the WTR 1000 note that “Tom Dunlap is revered for his business-minded approach. He draws on both legal and non-legal experience to offer clients informed and practical insights." Alex Butterman was also highlighted in the publication where researchers said, “[h]is thoroughness, attention to detail and hands-on approach make him a fantastic collaborator.”
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s trademark lawyers help companies obtain hundreds of trademarks every year. With a docket of over 10,000 U.S. trademark applications and registrations since 2001 for both commercial and government clients (including the U.S. Government’s National Institutes of Health), Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading United States trademark firm. Their intellectual property team has deep backgrounds in science and technology that complement their legal knowledge, giving them an insider’s perspective on how to best help their clients protect their ideas.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only offering a full array of business and estate legal services but – more importantly – by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses which they represent. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
