TENEX.AI Announces Cybersecurity Veteran Jason Zann as Strategic Advisor

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.AI , an AI-native cybersecurity company redefining enterprise security, today announced that Jason Zann has joined its advisory board. A recognized leader in threat intelligence and attack surface management, Zann brings deep expertise in cybersecurity strategy, intelligence operations, and platform security.Zann currently serves as Head of Threat Intelligence Strategy for Microsoft Federal, helping organizations defend against nation-state threats and advanced cyber adversaries. Previously, he was VP of Platform at RiskIQ, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the enterprise attack surface management industry before its acquisition by Microsoft. Prior to RiskIQ, Zann was Head of Field Delivery at iSIGHT Partners, a pioneer in cyber threat intelligence that was later acquired by FireEye.“At TENEX, we’re bringing together the brightest minds in AI, automation, and cybersecurity to transform how enterprises detect, defend, and respond to cyber threats,” said Eric Foster, Founder and CEO of TENEX.“Jason’s experience in building and operationalizing threat intelligence at a global scale makes him an invaluable addition to our advisory board. His insights will help us accelerate our mission to deliver AI-driven security solutions that are faster, smarter, and more cost-effective than legacy approaches.”Zann joins a distinguished group of cybersecurity pioneers on the TENEX advisory board, including:- David Isacoff: Former Technical Director at the NSA with over 40 years of experience in cyber operations, counterintelligence, and counterterrorism.- Haroon Meer: Founder of Thinkst, the company behind Thinkst Canary, a leading deception-based security platform.- Chad Kreimendahl: Founder and CEO of Onspring, a no-code GRC platform ranked as the #1 solution by SoftwareReviews for six consecutive years.- Iman Ghanizada: Former Global Head of Autonomic Security Operations at Google and primary author of the influential 2021 whitepaper defining the vision for the “10X Transformation of the Security Operations Center.”- Steve Carter: CEO & Co-founder of Nucleus Security, a leader in unified vulnerability management.- Eric McAlpine: Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner of Momentum Cyber, the premier investment bank exclusively focused on cybersecurity.- Kevin Tian: Co-founder and CEO of Doppel, the AI-native social engineering defense platform.TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.For more information, visit TENEX.AI or contact info@tenex.ai.

