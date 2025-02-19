Max Spann RE & Auction Co Announces Auction of a Charming and Timeless Brick Residence in West Orange NJ

4-Bedroom Brick Home Spacious Backyard 17+/- Miles from Manhattan

Online Bidding for the 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Brick Home to be Held March 19th

57 Winding Way offers an exceptional opportunity for buyers to acquire a property with tremendous potential.” — Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co.

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co announces the upcoming Auction of a quaint and strategically located 4-bedroom home at 57 Winding Way in West Orange , New Jersey. Situated just 17 miles from Manhattan and easily accessible by major highways, the site boasts an expansive backyard and sits on approximately 0.33 Acres. The Property will be offered in an online auction concluding on March 19, 2025.The spacious brick home features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The beautiful and quiet Gregory neighborhood of West Orange has top-rated schools, easy access to public transportation, and a vibrant community with plenty of local amenities.Explore the Essex County Park System with numerous parks and recreational areas, including South Mountain Reservation and Eagle Rock Reservation. There are plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like visiting the Turtle Back Zoo, hiking, picnicking, woodlands, golfing and wildlife observation.“57 Winding Way offers an exceptional opportunity for buyers to acquire a property with tremendous potential,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. “We expect to see significant interest in this auction, given the property’s prime location and quiet neighborhood.”Auction Details:For more information on the property, or to receive the Property Information Package with additional details, due diligence documents, and online bidding instructions, please visit the Auction Information Page Property Previews are scheduled from 12-noon to 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 2nd and Sunday, March 9th. Call 888-299-1438 for details.Bidding will open at 9 a.m. EST on Monday, March 17th, 2025, and close at 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 via Max Spann’s online bidding platform.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction CompanyBased in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is America's premier real estate auction and advisory firm. For over 50 years, our Accelerated Auction Marketing Program has created urgency in the marketplace, allowing sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. For more information, please visit www.maxspann.com

