Aaccel Emissions & Auto Repair Announces Ambitious Plans for 2025

JOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAaccel Emissions & Auto Repair Announces Exciting Expansion Plans for 2025JOLIET, IL – [DATE] – Aaccel Emissions & Auto Repair, a trusted name in auto repair, emissions services, and expert brake repair in Joliet, has announced ambitious plans for expansion and growth in 2025.The company will be expanding its current operations with an addition at its Joliet Mall location, enhancing service capacity and customer experience.As part of its growth strategy, Aaccel is also expanding its team and is actively seeking qualified candidates to join its dynamic workforce. The company is hiring for the following positions:1 Service Advisor2 TechniciansIn addition to the Joliet Mall expansion, Aaccel aims to open 1 to 2 new locations in 2025. Potential new locations under consideration include Naperville, Crest Hill, Shorewood, and Romeoville, further extending Aaccel's trusted services to surrounding communities.“This growth will allow us to better serve our customers, create new job opportunities, and bring our high-quality auto repair and brake repair services to more communities” said Craig Leach, Owner of Aaccel Emissions & Auto Repair. For more information about Aaccel Emissions & Auto Repair, their services, or to apply for a position, please reach out to Craig Leach directly at the shop. Media Contact: Josh HarrisInsiderLocalTVPress@InsiderLocalTV.com480-999-4573

