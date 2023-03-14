As popularity skyrockets of Pressure Washing Ad’s on TikTok, One Company is Making It Easy To Understand
Staged videos are on the rise and consumers are left to figure out what’s real or not, one company has developed a strategy to help.
The SCRUB formula helps us not only determine if a surface should be pressure washed but also about how much it would cost.”MESA, ARIZONA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As popular TikTok ad’s and videos circulate online, millions of people have watched a pressure washing clip and have been sucked in by the high-pressure hypnotic spray of water as it slices through the dirt and debris unveiling an amazingly clean surface underneath. Power washing can be breathtaking but people want to know if it’s always realistic. After years of real experience and hands on trainings, Soft Hands Pressure Washing is answering that question one square foot at a time with an all new and unique approach they’ve labelled as S.C.R.U.B.. Scrub is an acronym for what should be considered before using a pressure washing service.
— Josh Harris | Owner of Soft Hands Pressure Washing
SCRUB, stands for;
• Surface Type
• Chemical Treatments
• Resistant Stains
• Utilities and,
• Brushing
A lot of the pressure wash videos online are what professionals in the pressure washing industry would consider “easy” due to the type of mess or debris that is shown in the video. Washing wet mud off cement or tile isn’t too impressive to the pro’s who regularly remove heavy rust stains or oil stains from the most difficult surfaces.
How it works
1. Surface Type – You should consider how soft or hard is the surface you want to clean. And ask yourself what it is made of. Every surface has a different porosity which translates to how easily oils, dirt, grease, and other debris can get embedded into the surface. You must be careful as more porous surfaces are more prone to breakdown and unwanted erosion. Surfaces like limestone, travertine, Spanish Tile, and Volcanic Rock will absorb more of the stain AND more of the chemical used to clean it. This makes pressure washing a porous surface much more difficult than your average driveway and limits the chemical treatment options you have.
2. Chemical Treatments – Chemicals are Key! More pressure doesn’t equal a cleaner finish. Using too much pressure can easily break, carve, or gouge different surfaces. Use environmentally friendly cleaner and neutralize any acids and chemicals before they are safely disposed of.
3. Resistant Stains – Certain stains can be treated to reduce their appearance or remove the stain entirely. Knowing what type of stain you are dealing with helps tremendously. Oil, grease, food spills and rust are common stains that will need to be treated.
4. Utilities – Mainly a WATER source and avoidance of electricity. What measures need to be taken to ensure safe access to water where it is needed.
5. Brushing – Build up like hard water, calcium carbonate, and efflorescence, are going to take more than pressure washing BUT, can the surface handle it? Don’t hesitate to ask a professional pressure washing company for their input or look up how to treat your surface online.
While this isn’t a complete equation to a price it really helps to visualize the project and any associated costs that are going to come with it. In the digital age losing the ability to tell what is real or not is becoming more common place but, for the most part, we all still have the ability to cut through the crap so go with your gut. Be realistic but optimistic, ask questions and use your keyboard to do a couple of searches. You’ll be surprised how much money it will save because not everything you see online is how it will work out but, record it because everyone loves a good fail video!
