Roman Stone Unveils New Name and Growth Strategy

BAY SHORE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roman Stone, a leading manufacturer of precast concrete products, today announced a company-wide rebranding, introducing a fresh logo and an updated identity, as well as a new company motto of helping its customers "Make Progress with Precast."

"For over a century, Roman Stone has been a cornerstone of infrastructure development in the New York Metropolitan Area," said Daniel Murray, President and CEO of Roman Stone. "This rebranding marks an exciting new chapter, as we invest in modernizing operations, launching new products, and innovating new technologies and logistics capabilities - all while staying true to our core values of uncompromising quality and exceptional customer service."

The Roman Stone story started in 1903, when five brothers from Brooklyn with a passion for progress established Roman Stone Construction. The company is now taking the next step in its journey by dropping “construction” from its name, updating its logo and launching its new motto of "Make Progress with Precast" to reinforce Roman Stone’s unwavering commitment to customers across its four key business segments:

• Coastal Protection & Renewable Energy

• Electrical Transmission & Telecom Infrastructure

• Transportation Infrastructure

• Custom Engineered Precast

Roman Stone’s 33,000-square-foot manufacturing facility is located less than 30 miles east of Manhattan, making it the closest industrial manufacturer of precast concrete products to New York City.

Strategic logistics partnerships and a newly launched Mobile Manufacturing capability have enabled the company to expand its reach and serve customers throughout the Eastern Seaboard. Roman Stone products have played an important role in critical infrastructure projects throughout the region, including concrete vaults for the Portal North Bridge in New Jersey, inland waterway cable protection mattresses for the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) Project, and concrete barriers for the new bike lanes on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Murray concluded by saying “I could not be more excited about today’s announcement. This rebranding initiative is only the first phase of a larger set of strategic initiatives that will see Roman Stone stepping up to meet the needs of customers in today’s demanding marketplace - whether that’s developing newer, greener, or more complex products, or serving customers in remote or marine locations … all while continuing to reliably serve New York’s electrical and transportation infrastructure needs, as we have done for the past 122 years.”

To learn more about Roman Stone and its evolution, visit the company’s recently relaunched website at romanstoneco.com.

About Roman Stone

Founded in 1903, Roman Stone is a NY-based supplier of engineered precast and infrastructure solutions. Through its commitment to unmatched quality, innovative engineering and customer service, Roman Stone helps utilities and contractors build the modern infrastructure our communities need to grow and prosper. Roman Stone is a certified and approved supplier for NYSDOT, Nassau County DPW, Suffolk County DPW, Port Authority NY/NJ, Con Edison, MTA, NYCDCAS and most other government and quasi-government agencies in the New York City area.

For more information, visit https://romanstoneco.com.

