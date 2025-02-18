InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Simple, Convenient, and Effective Safety Attachment for Ladders

See video below for product in use

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew K. of Nanaimo, B.C. is the creator of The Helping Handle, a new and innovative ladder attachment designed to enhance safety and stability while climbing and standing on a ladder. This cutting-edge safety handle provides users with a secure grip while ascending or descending a step ladder, reducing the risk of falls and increasing user confidence.Designed as a universal attachment, The Helping Handle is compatible with a wide range of ladder and step ladder models. It features a versatile clamping system that ensures a secure fit, allowing for a seamless and safe transition on and off the ladder. Whether for household tasks, professional work, or DIY projects, this safety handle is an essential tool for anyone working at elevated heights.Key features of The Helping Handle include:• Enhanced Safety and Stability: provides a secure handhold, improving balance when maneuvering up and down a ladder.• Universal Compatibility: attaches to various ladder configurations with a versatile clamping system.• Secure Reaching: increases user confidence and allows for safe, controlled access to elevated areas.• Ergonomic Design: offers a comfortable and sturdy grip, making it easy to hold while climbing.• Durable and Reliable: built with high-quality materials to withstand repeated use in multiple environments.The Helping Handle consists of an elongated safety grip with dual extending arms that securely fasten to a ladder’s side rails using C-shaped clamps. When attached, the handle remains in a vertical orientation, allowing users to firmly grasp the device for added support when navigating the ladder. By providing an accessible and secure grip, it minimizes the risk of accidents and gives users the confidence they need to work safely at any height.Attachments available in current ladder markets include stabilizers, anti-slip platforms, and safety grips. These make up essential components within the market that are projected to expand from $2.28 billion in 2024 to $3.15 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Specifically, the step ladder segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2024 and 2032. DIYers and professionals alike are looking to adopt ladders and attachments that comply with updated and much safer standards. The Helping Handle fits perfectly within this market, offering an innovative and versatile product that would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Matthew filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Helping Handle product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Helping Handle can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

