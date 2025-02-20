Open Origin and Government of Maharashtra, India Sign $1.8B Energy Security Agreement for Green Ammonia at WEF 2025

At the World Economic Forum, Davos 2025, L-R: Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Ashish Saraf, Open Origin India Chairman, Wesley Powell, Open Origin Founder and CEO, Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Open Origin Founder and CVO (Photo by GK Reid).

A groundbreaking partnership to accelerate industrial decarbonization, energy security, and global clean energy leadership

Open Origin's capital-efficient innovations deploy twice as fast as typical build-outs, producing the only green ammonia that competes with grey on price and quality.” — Wesley Powell, Founder & CEO of Open Origin

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic step toward energy security, industrial decarbonization, and global clean energy innovation, Open Origin has signed a substantial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and advanced agreements with the Government of Maharashtra, India, to develop a cutting-edge green ammonia production facility—a critical milestone in advancing global clean energy solutions.

This investment, valued at $1.8 billion USD (₹15,000 crore), represents a transformative collaboration between India and the United States and was formalized at the World Economic Forum in Davos by Open Origin founders Wesley Powell and Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, alongside Open Origin India Chairman Ashish Saraf, and Government of Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis. The project supports India’s ambitious target of generating 50% of its energy from non-traditional sources by 2030, and Maharashtra’s recently announced aim to be the first state to achieve this target.

"To address these goals, Open Origin's capital-efficient energy development innovations can deploy twice as fast as typical build-outs,” said Wesley Powell, Founder and CEO of Open Origin. "We’ll be producing the only green ammonia that competes with grey ammonia on price, and quality. We are removing the barriers to adoption by working with Maharashtra, and delivering a scalable, commercially competitive sustainable solution.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed his government’s commitment, adding on February 14, 2025:

“Open Origin’s decision to sign the MOU with us underscores Maharashtra’s position as India’s premier destination for innovation, industry and investment. Our unwavering commitment is to make Open Origin’s investment journey in Maharashtra seamless, efficient, and rewarding. Our extensive land bank and world-class infrastructure facilities ensure access to strategic industrial zones, state-of-the-art logistics, and seamless connectivity. My government stands firmly by Open Origin’s side to ensure this project reaches its full potential.”

Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Founder and CVO of Open Origin, added:

“By investing in India’s clean energy infrastructure, Open Origin is honored to accelerate India's transition to a net-zero economy, as it sets a global precedent for sustainable industrial growth and decarbonizing of nations. We are proud to drive economic development in both India and the United States, creating thousands of jobs, and strengthening energy security globally, for generations to come.”

Key Highlights of the Agreement

• Investment Scale: ₹15,000 crore (estimated $1.8 billion USD)

• Project Capacity: 720,000 tons of green ammonia annually (matching Open Origin’s U.S. plant)

• Job Creation: 1,000+ direct high-tech jobs in green energy production

• Maharashtra Government Support: Land, water, and critical infrastructure, navigating regulatory clearances and approvals in a time-bound manner, with policy incentives and industrial offtake agreements to ensure long-term project success,

• Global Climate Impact: Significant reduction of CO₂ emissions by replacing fossil-fuel-based ammonia production

• Open Origin’s Role: Leading investment, project development, and operational management to drive clean energy innovation at scale

The project is expected to have full-scale production commencing by 2028.

Green Ammonia: A Key Driver of the Clean Energy Transition

Recognized by the World Economic Forum as critical to industrial decarbonization, green ammonia is increasingly sought after by industries including shipping, fertilizer production, and hydrogen storage. As industries race to meet net zero targets, Open Origin is positioned to be a global leader in supplying cost-effective, scalable clean fuel solutions.

About Open Origin

Open Origin is an energy generation company applying advanced technology with industry leading efficiency, to meet the rising global demand for sustainable energy and supercomputing, while significantly reducing environmental impact.

About the Government of Maharashtra

Maharashtra is India’s most industrialized state, driving economic expansion through pro-business policies and strategic investments in next generation energy infrastructure. With a strong commitment to renewable energy, industrial innovation, and environmental leadership, Maharashtra continues to set global benchmarks for green economic development.

This initiative underscores the power of international collaboration in accelerating the global energy transition. Open Origin is in discussions with multiple global off-takers and invites industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to join in shaping the future of clean energy.

