Ledegar Roofing Honored with 2024 No Lost Time Accidents Award by Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ledegar Roofing, La Crosse, Wisconsin, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 No Lost Time Accidents Award by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin. This accolade, presented during ABC's annual SuperCon event, recognizes Ledegar Roofing's unwavering commitment to safety excellence and its achievement of zero lost time due to workplace incidents throughout the year.The No Lost Time Accidents Award is a testament to a company's dedication to maintaining a safe and efficient work environment. Achieving this honor requires a comprehensive safety program, rigorous training, and a culture that prioritizes the well-being of all employees. Ledegar Roofing's accomplishment underscores its leadership in implementing proactive safety measures and fostering an environment where safety is paramount.“At ABC of Wisconsin, we stress the importance of world-class safety," said John Mielke, President of ABC of Wisconsin. "There is nothing more important for contractors than safety on the jobsite, which is why we are excited to recognize those companies that have performed so well in safety ." (abcwi.org)Ledegar Roofing’s leadership is proud of this achievement and remains steadfast in its mission to deliver top-quality roofing solutions while ensuring that every team member returns home safely each day.“Safety is at the core of everything we do at Ledegar Roofing,” said Regan Koonce, Co-Owner of Ledegar Roofing. “This award is a reflection of our team’s diligence and commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels protected and valued. We are incredibly proud of our crew for embracing our safety-first culture and working together to maintain an accident-free environment.”For more information about Ledegar Roofing and its service offerings, please visit LedegarRoofing.com About Ledegar Roofing CompanyLedegar Roofing Company, based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has been a trusted provider of roofing solutions in the Coulee Region since 1908. Specializing in both commercial and residential roofing projects, Ledegar Roofing is dedicated to delivering exceptional quality, innovative solutions, and unparalleled customer service.About Associated Builders and Contractors of WisconsinAssociated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin is a leading construction industry trade association representing nearly 900 member companies. ABC is committed to advancing the merit shop construction philosophy, which emphasizes open competition and a free-enterprise approach that awards contracts based on merit, regardless of labor affiliation.

