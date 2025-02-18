TaxZerone Reminds Businesses to File Form 7004 for a Tax Filing Extension

Extension Tax Forms - TaxZerone

TaxZerone Offers Businesses a Simple, Secure, and Affordable Way to Extend Tax Filing Deadlines with Form 7004

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tax season for businesses is now upon us, and with the deadline to file taxes for tax year 2024 fast approaching, TaxZerone urges all business owners to take action. The deadline for filing various tax forms, including Form 1120-S (S corporations), Form 1065 (Partnerships), Form 1066 (Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits), Form 3520-A (Annual Return of Foreign Trust With U.S. Owner), Form 8804 (Annual Return for Partnership Withholding Tax (Section 1446)), and Form 1042 (Annual Withholding Tax Return for U.S. Source Income of Foreign Persons), is March 17, 2025, for tax year 2024.For businesses filing Form 1120 Series (excluding Forms 1120-S and 1120-C), Form 1041, Form 1041-N, Form 1041-QFT, and Form 706-GS (T) the deadline to file is April 15, 2025.However, businesses that need more time can easily file Form 7004 (Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File Certain Business Income Tax, Information, and Other Returns) to request a 6-month extension. TaxZerone.com offers a simple, secure, and affordable way to file this extension and other business tax forms.TaxZerone offers an easy and reliable way for businesses to file Form 7004 and receive the extended time needed to file their actual full tax returns. We encourage all businesses to file their extension forms well before the deadline to avoid penalties and ensure they have enough time to file accurately.Key Features and Benefits of Filing Extension Forms with TaxZerone🎯Comprehensive Form Support: TaxZerone supports over 50 tax forms across seven form groups, including information returns (W-2/1099/ACA forms), employment & payroll tax forms (94x forms), extension forms (7004, 4868, 8868, and 8809), nonprofit forms (990 forms), W forms (W-9), FinCEN BOIR reporting, and excise forms (2290 & 8849).🎯IRS-Authorized E-File Service Provider: As an IRS-authorized e-file provider, TaxZerone ensures secure and compliant filing for Form 7004 and a wide range of other tax forms.🎯Lowest Price in the Industry: The filing fee for Form 7004 is just $14.99 per form, and businesses can take advantage of the "Pay in advance & Save" option to get a 10% discount on the filing fee, with no hidden costs.🎯Timely Reminders: TaxZerone sends timely reminders to help taxpayers stay on top of their deadlines and avoid missing critical filing dates.🎯Instant Status Notifications: Receive instant status updates via email to stay informed throughout the filing process. Additionally, taxpayers can opt to receive status messages via text message and approval notifications via fax or postal mail.🎯Extension Filing Center: A centralized dashboard to track and manage extension form filings for all businesses across multiple tax years.🎯Dedicated Support: TaxZerone’s friendly customer support team is available via phone (in both English & Spanish), email, and chat, offering assistance throughout the filing process, ensuring that tax filers have the guidance they need at every step. Click2File : If businesses have filed Form 7004 in previous years, TaxZerone’s Click2File feature lets them copy their return details with just a click, saving time and reducing the risk of errors.Timely Filing Is Key to Avoiding Penalties“Tax season is here, and businesses need to file their taxes on time to avoid penalties,” says Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone. “Filing Form 7004 allows businesses to get an automatic 6-month extension, giving them the extra time they need to file their full tax return. With TaxZerone, the filing process is simple and affordable, with a user-friendly platform and dedicated support every step of the way. Don’t wait until the last minute—file your extension today and avoid unnecessary penalties.”Exclusive Discount OfferTaxZerone is offering an exclusive discount to help businesses save more: Use code TZOEXT10 to get 10% off the filing fee for Form 7004 and other extension forms.Start Filing TodayThe tax filing deadline is fast approaching! Businesses shouldn’t wait until the last minute—start filing Form 7004 for an extension today with TaxZerone. Filing now provides peace of mind and gives businesses the time needed to ensure accurate and complete tax returns.For more information, visit TaxZerone.com.About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file service provider committed to simplifying the tax filing process for individuals and businesses alike. TaxZerone offers a wide range of tax forms, including business extensions, nonprofit filings, excise forms, and more. With an intuitive platform, dedicated customer support, and affordable pricing, TaxZerone makes tax filing simple, secure, and affordable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.