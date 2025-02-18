Milford Daily News Releases Feature Article Examining Charles Paul Collins New Novel The Remembering Of Leather & Stone

Theirs were the lives of ordinary people, forgotten by time—until rediscovered by fate. Milford Historical Society Museum Reader Views logo

MILFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an announcement, the Milford Historical Commission recognizes Charles Paul Collins for his work in producing “The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone,” a historical fiction novel that captures the struggles and triumphs of Irish and Italian immigrant families as they navigate the American dream.

The book available at Amazon Books, tells the story of Cornelius Collins, who fled the Great Famine in Ireland, and Giuseppe Ambrosini, who traveled from Italy. Collins sought a better life in America to support his family back home. He arrived in Milford, finding work in a boot factory on Central Street. Lacking education, he could not read or write, a common situation for many Irish immigrants at the time.

The second part of the novel shifts to Ambrosini, who was born Jan. 19, 1866, in Lombardia, Italy. Ambrosini learned stone-cutting at a young age, acquiring skills in mathematics and architecture. He aspired to come to America, where there was a demand for trained stone cutters, particularly at Milford Pink Granite, known for its quality.

Ambrosini arrived in New York. After a brief stay in Quincy, he moved to Milford, where he worked in the quarries, raised a family and became an active community member.

Historical Commission officials say Charles Paul Collins dedicated three years to researching his family history and the history of Milford for his book. The novel aims to bring the town's past to life, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the experiences of early settlers and the historical events that shaped the community.

Reviews of The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone

"I would recommend this book to anyone who wants a deeper look at understanding the events that could have unknowingly shaped their existence and the experiences – both good and bad – that their historical family experienced. Readers who enjoy historical fiction, family sagas, or intimate looks at the trials and triumphs of immigration will enjoy “The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone” by Charles Paul Collins. It is a thought-provoking exploration of human rights and the enduring power of hope." - Chrissy Very, Reader Views Book Reviews

Diane Donovan, Sr. Reviewer, Midwest Book Review writes: "The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone is a powerful work of historical fiction. It reflects genealogy's translation into not just the tapestry of Charles Paul Collins's relatives, but its influence on modern America."

"As noted near the opening of the book, the fate of many people is to be forgotten by time, as their names and stories fade beyond memory. This novel effectively brings these vital stories to enduring life. Sensitive, creative, and transportive, this is a must-read for avid readers of historical fiction, as well as anyone who wants to implicitly understand the American immigrant experience." - SPR Reviews

In his review, Andy Hutchings of Readers' Favorite Reviews, one of the largest and most respected book review and award contest platforms on the Internet praises Collins' writing style, stating "Charles Paul Collins' prose is simply beautiful, faithfully recreating the world of his ancestors with an attention to detail and insight that often feels like pure poetry, turning words on the page into something I could see, hear, and smell in my mind's eye" Hutchings goes on to say that THE REMEMBERING: Of Leather & Stone "is an essential read for fans of historical fiction, painstakingly researched and effortlessly stunning in the sweeping tale it tells of generations trying to achieve the peace and prosperity that they were promised by the new world."

Recognition by The Milford Historical Commission

The MHC Museum has one of the finest displays of Civil War artifacts in the country. It houses local memorabilia and an extensive collection of articles written about the town offering everyone the opportunity to study our heritage and family genealogies. Their recognition further cements THE REMEMBERING as a standout work in the historical fiction genre, and an authentic addition to the town's history, its people, and their heritage.

About the Author

Charles Paul Collins is a master storyteller with a passion for uncovering and sharing the rich history of his Irish and Italian American ancestry. Drawing from decades of personal research, Collins has crafted a narrative that resonates deeply with readers, offering a poignant exploration of the immigrant experience and family legacy.

Where to Learn More

Readers can explore additional reviews, the author’s biography, news and more at Google's Knowledge Panel on Charles Paul Collins, and at the author's website - www.CharlesPaulCollins.com. The complete article is available on the Milford Daily News website.

THE REMEMBERING. The story of how it was with them.

