Board-Certified Gastroenterologist, Dr. Joseph Savon Approved By NJ Top Docs For 2025

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Joseph Savon of South Jersey Gastroenterology based on merit for 2025.---NJ Top Doc, Dr. Joseph Savon is the Chief Medical Officer and Founder of New Life Medical Detoxification, LLC where he is leading the charge in addiction medicine and gastroenterology with his dedication to patient care and innovative medical approaches. Dr. Joseph Savon, NJ Top Doc and Founder of New Life Medical Detoxification, LLC, is a leading force in addiction medicine and gastroenterology. With a steadfast commitment to patient care, he is at the forefront of pioneering medical treatments that address both addiction and digestive health. Dr. Savon’s dedication to his patients and his innovative approach to treatment have earned him widespread respect in the medical community.A graduate of St. Joseph’s University and UMDNJ – Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Dr. Savon went on to complete his residency in internal medicine at Thomas Jefferson University and a fellowship in gastroenterology at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Over the years, he has built a reputation as a highly respected gastroenterologist in Marlton, New Jersey. Board-certified in Addiction Medicine by both the American Board of Preventive Medicine and the American Board of Addiction Medicine, as well as in Gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Savon’s credentials reflect his extensive expertise. He also serves on the AmeriHealth Physicians Advisory Committee and is a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, further underscoring his dedication to advancing care in both fields.As a co-founder of the Endocenter at Voorhees, Dr. Savon has performed nearly 50,000 medical procedures, earning him recognition as one of the top gastroenterologists within the Virtua Healthcare System. His experience and skill in the field have made him a trusted leader in digestive health care.What truly sets Dr. Savon apart is his personalized approach to treatment. Whether managing addiction or addressing complex gastroenterological issues, he takes the time to understand each patient’s unique needs and ensures they receive tailored care. Dr. Savon’s unwavering focus on delivering the best possible outcomes helps his patients not only achieve recovery but also live their lives to the fullest potential.To learn more about Dr. Joseph Savon, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-joseph-savon/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format.NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

