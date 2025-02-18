Dwinity reveals digital twin of a human and first decentral data back-up at Web Summit Qatar 2025

The visualized Digital Twin becomes an experience for end users Dwinity Logo The innovative Bubble Browser

Dwinity introduces its new approach to data ownership: This platform allows users to securely store their data, far from the control of major tech companies.

Everyone wants to own your data. It’s time to take back control and store your data treasure away from Big Tech. Dwinity empowers users with sovereignty over their data, helping to realize its value.” — Dr. Robin Basu (Co-founder and COO)

GRüNWALD, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where data is the new gold, Dwinity introduces its new approach to true data ownership at the Web Summit 2025 in Doha: “Start Building Your Data Treasure.” This innovative platform allows users to securely and independently store their valuable data, far from the control of major tech companies. By leveraging cutting edge Web3 technology, Dwinity provides a comprehensive and user-friendly solution forprotecting and utilizing sensitive data.The website https://dwinity.shop/earlybird/ serves as a central hub for individuals ready to manage their data like crypto assets and unlock its full potential. Dr. Robin Basu Co-founder and COO at Dwinity explains, “Everyone wants to own your data. It’s time to take back control and store your data treasure away from Big Tech. Our mission is to empower users with full sovereignty over their personal data, helping them realize its true value.”Dwinity stands out through its unique advantages. It offers users complete sovereignty, ensuring that their data belongs solely to them and cannot be accessed by third parties without consent. It guarantees ubiquity, providing secure and decentralized access to data anytime, anywhere. With state-of-the-art security measures, Dwinity ensures eternity by offering permanent and secure storage for data, preserving it for the future.Additionally, Dwinity enables users to harness the power of data analytics, providing valuable insights and helping them make informed decisions. Attendees at Web Summit Qatar 2025 (February 23-26, Doha Exhibition & Convention Center) will have the opportunity to experience Dwinity’s Digital Twin in action, gaining insight into how decentralized data ownership is shaping the future. For more information or to sign up, visit https://dwinity.shop/earlybird/ Dwinity is a leading technology company focused on creating secure, decentralized ecosystem for data management. Specializing in Web3 technologies, the company provides innovative solutions that empower users to take full control of their data while unlocking its true value.

The first digital twin of a human

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.