MLG Capital Launches $400M Private Fund VII

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLG Capital , a national leader in diversified private real estate investments, announced today the launch of MLG Private Fund VII (“Fund VII”), the seventh fund in the firm’s series of diversified private real estate investment funds. With a $400M target equity raise, Fund VII provides accredited investors, including individuals, family offices and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), with access to a diversified portfolio of private real estate. Fund VII aims to acquire quality real estate assets with a strategy to increase net operating income and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns.“We continue to see long-term opportunity in the private real estate investment space and are pleased to introduce Private Fund VII to investors,” said Billy Fox, Principal and President at MLG Capital. “We’re eager to build on our track record and deliver lasting value through strategic real estate investments for our high net worth, family office and RIA clients."MLG Capital has also established a strategic partnership with North Capital, a leading provider of financial technology and compliance solutions for private securities offerings, including alternative investments. During its 38-year history, MLG Capital has evolved to meet the demands of a changing real estate landscape. The launch of Fund VII and relationship with North Capital reflect the firm’s dedication to expanding its reach and maintaining its reputation as a national leader in private real estate investing.In addition to Fund VII, the Legacy Fund is also available. The Legacy Fund is a unique strategy that offers owners of appreciated real estate assets a passive, tax-deferred and diversified exit strategy by allowing them to contribute their real estate in exchange for units of the Fund.MLG Capital has been acquiring assets since 1987. The first in the series of diversified funds launched in 2012, providing investors an opportunity to become diversified in portfolios of assets versus individual deals. The company has historically acquired ±47.9 million total square feet of commercial property including over 41,300 multifamily units, representing a total market value of ±7.3B as of 12/31/2024. Under its current growth strategy, MLG Capital aims to open a new private fund offering every two years as well as continue the MLG Legacy Fund which is evergreen.About MLG CapitalMLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm’s newsroom.About North CapitalNorth Capital is a leading provider of financial technology and compliance solutions for private securities offerings, including alternative investments. As a broker-dealer, North Capital specializes in helping firms navigate regulatory requirements, manage compliance with FINRA, and register product offerings, enabling seamless access to institutional and registered investment advisory markets.This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here . NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 9/30/2024. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 9/30/2024. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

