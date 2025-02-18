Entech Announces the Appointments of 2 New Regional Vice Presidents

Entech

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entech, a prominent IT managed service provider (MSP) in Southwest Florida, has recently announced the appointment of two new Regional Vice Presidents, Henry Decoo and Vlad Popovic. This strategic move underscores Entech's commitment to expanding its market presence and delivering advanced technology solutions to businesses across its service areas.

The newly appointed Regional Vice Presidents will be responsible for promoting Entech's brand, maintaining partner relationships, identifying new business opportunities, and engaging in sales opportunities. This matches with Entech's long-term strategy to expand market reach, accelerate the adoption of innovative technology offerings, and solidify its position as a trusted partner for businesses.

Their extensive experience in the IT services sector will be instrumental in driving revenue growth strategies across key markets. Their proven track records in building strong client relationships and deep understanding of the evolving technology landscape will enable Entech to further penetrate the Southwest Florida market and beyond.

These new leadership appointments will enhance Entech’s ability to deliver tailored, innovative solutions to their clients. This aligns perfectly with the commitment to providing best-in-class service and enabling partners to focus on what matters most to their businesses.

As Entech continues to expand their footprint in Florida from Tampa to Naples, these appointments will bring regional expertise that will be crucial in identifying and capitalizing on new market opportunities. Their roles will be pivotal in ensuring that Entech remains at the forefront of managed IT and cybersecurity services, further cementing our position as the go-to technology partner for businesses in Southwest Florida.

Jake Spanberger, CEO of Entech, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, stating, "Both Henry and Vlad bring exceptional backgrounds in fostering new relationships which align perfectly with our vision to create an unparalleled client-partner experience." He further emphasized the company's goal of “enhancing the partner’s experience by delivering industry leading, best-in-class service and enabling people to focus on what matters most.”

David Spire, CRO added his perspective as well. “As the Chief Revenue Officer of Entech, I am thrilled about the addition of Henry Decoo and Vlad Popovic in these new roles. Their appointments as Regional Vice Presidents come at a crucial time in our company's growth trajectory. With our recent recapitalization partnership with Prospect Partners, we are poised for accelerated expansion and these strategic hires will play a pivotal role in executing our ambitious growth plans.”

These appointments are in line with Entech's long-term strategy for:

• Expanding market reach

• Accelerate adoption of innovative technology offerings

• Solidify Entech's position as a trusted partner for Florida businesses

By leveraging Henry and Vlad’s leadership and industry expertise, Entech aims to strengthen its ability to help businesses optimize their operations through technology.

Entech's comprehensive approach to managed IT services, combined with its local expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction, positions it as a premier choice for businesses in the Tampa to Naples corridor.

