Renew Financial Expands Residential PACE Financing to Unincorporated Hillsborough County

Homeowners in unincorporated Hillsborough County can now access residential PACE financing, joining over 154 other Florida jurisdictions.

Expanding into unincorporated Hillsborough County is a significant step in our mission to make essential home improvements more affordable and accessible for Florida homeowners.” — Vinay Gupta, Renew Financial's CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Financial , the pioneer and a leading provider of the residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, announced today that its PACE financing program is now available to homeowners in unincorporated Hillsborough County, Florida.The Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) unanimously approved the residential PACE program for unincorporated areas of Hillsborough County on December 18, 2024, and the Interlocal Agreement (ILA), which authorizes Renew Financial to legally operate within unincorporated Hillsborough County, was finalized today.Homeowners in unincorporated Hillsborough County now have access to PACE financing, joining more than 154 other cities and jurisdictions in Florida that already offer this program.PACE financing offers homeowners an affordable and accessible way to finance eligible home improvements, such as energy efficiency upgrades, hurricane protection measures, and other qualifying improvements. With competitive fixed rates, long terms, and no upfront payments, PACE financing enables property owners to make qualified critical home upgrades while preserving their savings and improving property resilience."Expanding into unincorporated Hillsborough County is a significant step in our mission to make essential home improvements more affordable and accessible for Florida homeowners," said Vinay Gupta, CEO of Renew Financial."The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners' decision to approve PACE financing for unincorporated areas of the county is a strong testament to their confidence and trust that the program can effectively remove the financial barriers that often prevent homeowners from making these important home improvements, such as the high upfront costs and high-interest loans.”Local resident Christina Garcia was among the many homeowners waiting for PACE financing to become available. "I've been wanting to upgrade my windows to impact-resistant windows for years, but every financing option available to me either had sky-high interest rates or required a huge upfront payment," said Ms. Garcia. "Now that PACE is available in my area, I finally have an affordable way to get this done without putting a strain on my finances."Renew Financial remains committed to helping homeowners across Florida invest in their homes while supporting community resilience and sustainability.About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California. Focusing on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial has funded more than $1.9B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) of over 2 million metric tons, equivalent to removing over 424,000 cars from the road. These projects have also contributed to the creation of nearly 27,000 local jobs and savings of over 2.6 billion gallons of water. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc.

