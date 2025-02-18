Concierge Auctions Announces Bidding Now Open for Dubai Global Sale in United Arab Emirates

56 Rose Crown, Avon, Beaver Creek/Vail, Colorado 308 O'Hara Point Road, Muskoka District, Georgian Bay, Ontario, Canada ‘The Whitlaw House’, 1 Banfield Street, Paris, Near Toronto, Ontario, Canada 3720 South Ocean Boulevard #1501/1601, Highland Beach, Boca Raton Area, Florida Flat 1, 81 Holland Park, Holland Park, London, United Kingdom

Bidding is now open for over US$78 million in marquee real estate offerings, closing live on 25 February at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dubai

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the opening of bidding for marquee real estate offerings as part of its Dubai Global sale, bringing together some of the finest properties in one of the world’s most luxurious markets. Offering a hand-picked selection of over US$78 million in property offerings spanning the globe, bidding has commenced online via the firm’s marketplace, and will culminate live during an auction marketing event on 25 February at The Ritz Carlton hotel in Dubai.

"With bidding now underway in Dubai, we’re set for another landmark auction in one of the world’s most sought-after real estate markets," said Krystal Aeby, president of Concierge Auctions. "As a premier destination for ultra-luxury properties, Dubai attracts elite buyers from across the globe. This blend of exceptional estates and strong international demand will create a dynamic bidding environment for these extraordinary properties to find their next owners."

Featured in the upcoming sale:

56 Rose Crown, Avon, Beaver Creek/Vail, Colorado

Listed for US$9.495 million by Catherine Jones Coburn of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

Current High Bid: $5,500,010

A masterpiece of mountain contemporary design by renowned architect Robert Ziegelman, 56 Rose Crown spans over 10,000 square feet across three harmonious pavilions. Set on 4.24 acres of pristine landscape adjacent to USFS land, the residence commands phenomenal views of Beaver Creek Resort's ski slopes from its position in Mountain Star's gated enclave. Extensive glass walls frame spectacular vistas while flooding interiors with natural light. The estate combines two homesites for unprecedented privacy, enhanced by meticulous landscaping featuring cascading water features and dual sunken hot tubs. Superior craftsmanship defines every space, from the sophisticated great room to the professional-grade theater, wine cellar, and separate guest quarters. A new DaVinci roof crowns this architectural triumph, which seamlessly integrates with its majestic Rocky Mountain setting.

308 O'Hara Point Road, Muskoka District, Georgian Bay, Ontario, Canada

Listed for CA$5.89 million by Jeffrey Braun of Corcoran Horizon Realty

Current High Bid: CA$2.6 million

Located on the serene shores of Gloucester Pool, 308 O'Hara Point Road is a custom-built luxury retreat offering over 400 feet of private waterfront, a sandy beach, and deepwater swimming. Completed in 2018, this south-facing bungalow emphasizes energy efficiency with ICF construction, spray foam insulation, and triple-glazed windows. The interior features hickory hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, and intricate custom millwork. Designed for entertaining, the property includes a lakeside screened-in BBQ kitchen, a spa building with a hot tub and sauna, and a fully equipped boathouse with a hydraulic lift. Additional amenities include a bunkie, theatre room, and triple-car garage, making this Muskoka District estate an exceptional private retreat.

‘The Whitlaw House’, 1 Banfield Street, Paris, Near Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Listed for CA$4.25 million by Paul Maranger, Christian Vermast, Kevin Haight, and Alicia Haight of Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Current High Bid: CA$1.5 million

‘The Whitlaw House’, a distinguished Victorian Gothic estate built in 1854 for Charles Whitlaw, stands as a historic landmark in Paris, Ontario. Set on 1.25 acres of manicured grounds, the residence retains original features, including a slate roof, hardwood floors, plaster moldings, and five fireplaces, meticulously restored to blend historic charm with modern luxury. The main level boasts a grand dining room, formal living spaces, and a sunlit study, while the second floor offers four spacious bedrooms. A customizable attic and expansive lower level add further versatility. Located just steps from downtown Paris, often referred to as "Canada’s Prettiest Little Town," this estate combines timeless elegance with a premier location.

3720 South Ocean Boulevard #1501/1601, Highland Beach, Boca Raton Area, Florida

Listed for US$4.25 million by Vincent Morea and Scott Pressman of The Keyes Company

Bidding Opens 19 February

This two-story penthouse in Highland Beach offers breathtaking 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway, and city skylines. Spanning the fifteenth and sixteenth floors, the residence features four private balconies and floor-to-ceiling impact windows. Thoughtfully designed, it includes a professional theater, a custom gourmet kitchen, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. A dramatic spiral staircase with mosaic risers and a waterfall wall sculpture add artistic elegance to the space. The primary suite boasts a private balcony, morning bar, and expansive sitting room, while a semi-private elevator ensures seamless access between floors.

3000 Mount Veeder Road, Mount Veeder, Napa Valley, California

Listed for US$19.5 million by Arthur Goodrich and Federico Parlagreco of Sotheby’s International Realty Wine Country - St. Helena Brokerage

Bidding Opens 19 February

3000 Mount Veeder Road is an architectural masterpiece set in the heart of Napa Valley’s prestigious Mount Veeder AVA offering ultimate valley and vineyard vistas. Spanning 130± acres, this exceptional property blends modernism, Art Deco, and Deconstructivism, creating a one-of-a-kind estate that captures the essence of refined living. The villa residence, designed by UK-based architect David Connor, features angular lines, dark marble, and sculptural elements, while the towering guest structure—said to be the tallest in Napa County—boasts panoramic views of the valley. Surrounded by eight-plus acres of award-winning Cabernet vineyards, the estate includes a tranquil pool and a two-bedroom caretaker’s home. This property offers a rare opportunity for the discerning buyer to experience a world-class combination of architecture and viticulture—whether for relaxation, entertainment, or personal enrichment.

The Veeder House wines, direct from Napa Valley, will also take center stage in the Sotheby’s American Terroir wine auction. Harvested from premier Cabernet Sauvignon vines from the property, these vintages—spanning 2009 to 2021—are celebrated for their intensity and complexity. Crafted in collaboration with acclaimed winemaker Chad Alexander, the wines reflect the elegance and depth that define Mount Veeder's renowned terroir. Bidding for the online auction is now open and will conclude on 27 February starting at 10 AM EST. Visit sothebys.com for more information and to register to bid.

Flat 1, 81 Holland Park, Holland Park, London, United Kingdom

Listed for £4.85 million by Irina Gamagina of United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding Opens 20 February

An exceptionally large apartment, this residence—set in prestigious Holland Park—offers refined London living across two levels. With a private entrance and dedicated porter service, this sophisticated residence features soaring ceilings and expansive bay windows that flood the interior with natural light. Spanning the raised ground and garden floors of a magnificent period building, this residence exemplifies the grandeur of Holland Park living while offering modern amenities and exceptional entertaining spaces. The thoughtfully designed floor plan showcases a gourmet kitchen with Miele appliances and a generous reception room that opens to a private balcony. The principal suite provides ample space for both sleeping and living areas, complemented by a luxurious en-suite bathroom with steam room and jacuzzi. A bespoke dressing area, second double bedroom with en-suite, and charming terrace create the perfect balance of luxury and comfort along one of London's most illustrious addresses.

Miami Crescent, 328 Fan Kam Road, New Territories, Hong Kong, China

Listed for HKD$29.8 million by Eva Fung of List Sotheby's International Realty, Hong Kong

Bidding Opens 22 February

Located in the prestigious Miami Crescent development, this designer home offers modern luxury in a tranquil setting near the renowned Fanling Golf Course. The residence features high ceilings, glass walls, and skylights that enhance natural light and create a seamless indoor-outdoor connection. Custom-designed interiors include bespoke furniture, curated light fixtures, and artisanal details, while open-concept kitchens are equipped with state-of-the-art appliances. The primary suite includes a private terrace, dual walk-in closets, and a spa-inspired bathroom. Outdoor amenities include a landscaped L-shaped garden, a balcony for al fresco dining, and a rooftop suitable for a herb garden or private retreat. With professional management, resort-style amenities, and a prime location, this property offers a rare blend of privacy, convenience, and sophistication.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

