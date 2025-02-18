Meta1st Helps the Aviation Industry Strengthen Cybersecurity and Achieve Part-IS Compliance

Qasim Bhatti, CEO of Meta1st

Meta1st AI-driven platform captures and simulates aviation industry-based real-world attacks to enhance security awareness.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Meta1st, the AI-driven platform for cybersecurity awareness and training, has announced its comprehensive support for the aviation industry in meeting the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's (EASA) Part-IS compliance requirements. Part-IS, set to take effect on 16 October 2025, mandates robust information security measures, with a strong focus on security awareness and training to mitigate cyber threats and protect aviation operations.

The aviation industry faces growing cyber risks, with threat actors increasingly targeting airports, airlines, aircraft systems, and aviation regulators. A recent example is the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation (ACAO) breach, where cyber attackers exploited vulnerabilities to access sensitive aviation-related data, underscoring the urgent need for strong cybersecurity awareness and compliance measures. Such incidents highlight why EASA’s Part-IS regulation is critical for safeguarding aviation organisations from escalating cyber threats.

Using advanced AI analytics, Meta1st identifies security vulnerabilities, delivers targeted training in real-time, and significantly reduces human-driven cyber risks. The platform enables aviation organisations to proactively prepare their workforce to recognise, respond to, and mitigate cyber threats before they impact operations.

The Meta1st enterprise SaaS platform streamlines compliance by offering:

• Regular awareness training aligned with Part-IS requirements.

• Role-based security training tailored to aviation personnel responsibilities.

• Incident response training to improve real-world preparedness.

• Continuous learning modules that evolve with emerging threats.

• Automated record-keeping to track and document all security training activities.

"The aviation sector remains a prime target for cyber threats, and security awareness training is a non-negotiable requirement for reducing human risk," said Qasim Bhatti, CEO of Meta1st. "With our AI-powered approach, aviation organisations can achieve Part-IS compliance efficiently while also building a robust security culture that safeguards critical operations. The ACAO breach is a stark reminder of what can happen when cybersecurity awareness is not prioritised."

By incorporating Meta1st’s AI-driven training into their security strategy, aviation organisations can demonstrate compliance, protect sensitive data, and significantly reduce the risk of cyber incidents.

For more information on how Meta1st can help your organisation comply with Part-IS and enhance cybersecurity resilience, contact sales@meta1st.ai.

About Meta1st

The AI-driven Meta1st platform addresses the most critical vulnerabilities in cybersecurity: the Human Layer. By educating employees on cyber threats and simulating real-world attacks, Meta1st helps organisations achieve up to 90% risk reduction. Its AI analytics enable targeted training, ensuring organisations are better prepared against phishing, social engineering, and other cyber threats.

The Meta1st product suite includes:

• Phish1st: AI-powered phishing simulation and response training to strengthen employee defences against cyberattacks.

• Learn1st: Real-world cybersecurity education through interactive learning modules and customisable assessments.

• Analyse1st: AI-driven reporting and email security tool to identify and neutralise malicious threats.

For further information on this press release or media enquiries, please get in touch with Tracey at traceyt@prpr.co.uk.

Legal Disclaimer:

