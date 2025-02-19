Al Organi Group & CSCEC Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Mutual Exchange & Global Expertise transfer to Egypt

This partnership aims to contribute to the development of the local real estate sector in line with the latest international standards and Egypt’s Vision 2030.

CAIRO, CAIRO, EGYPT, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a step that reiterates its continuous efforts to support the Egyptian economy, Al Organi Group has announced a strategic partnership with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of China’s largest construction and engineering firms. This partnership aims to enhance strategic exchange and global expertise transfer to the Egyptian market. This partnership aims to contribute to the development of the local real estate sector in line with the latest international standards and Egypt’s Vision 2030.In the attendance of H.E. Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, and Mr. Zhao Liuqing, Commercial Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Cairo, on behalf of H.E. Liao Liqiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Egypt, the agreement was signed by Captain Essam Al Organi, CEO of Organi Group and Chairman of Organi for Development and Investment, Mr. Chang Weicai, General Manager of CSCEC Egypt, and Mr. Amr Sheta, the Managing Partner of Income, the Egyptian partner of CSCEC. The signing ceremony was attended by business leaders and senior executives from this strategic alliance, including Dr. Assem El-Gazzar, former Minister of Housing and Chairman of Neom Real Estate Development, and Mr. El-Sayed El-Quseir, former Minister of Agriculture, CFO and Board Member of Neom.CSCEC is a major global player in the construction sector, ranking ninth in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2022, third among the top 500 companies in China, and first among the Top 250 Global Contractors. It operates through several publicly listed subsidiaries, making it a strong strategic partner for executing large-scale projects.This strategic partnership between Organi Group and China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) marks a significant milestone in Egypt’s real estate sector, combining local expertise with global knowledge and advanced capabilities to support the market and meet its growing demands. Through this partnership, the focus will be on technology transfer and the integration of international best practices, enhancing the efficiency of Egypt’s real estate sector and enabling local companies to adopt world-class standards in their future projects. This partnership is also expected to create new job opportunities and create social and economic impact, reinforcing Organi Group’s vital role in driving economic growth and community development while further strengthening Egypt’s position as an attractive destination for real estate investment.Captain Essam Al Organi, CEO of Organi Group "Since its inception, Organi Group has pursued an ambitious strategic vision aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable development by creating new job opportunities, supporting local industries, diversifying the Egyptian economy, and strengthening its position as an attractive investment hub." He added, "Exchanging expertise with globally trusted entities and leveraging CSCEC’s advanced solutions will add significant value to the real estate sector, enabling Organi Group to develop innovative projects that contribute to Egypt’s infrastructure development and expand our client base".Mr. Chang Weicai, The General Manager of CSCEC Egypt stated:” We are honored to forge this strategic partnership with Organi Group, a milestone that strengthens the synergy between our world-class engineering expertise and Egypt’s rapidly evolving market. This collaboration is more than just a business venture—it is a commitment to bringing the latest technologies and global best practices to Egypt, driving innovation, and shaping the future of the real estate sector.He further added: “As a key strategic partner in some of Egypt’s most ambitious projects, we are eager to expand our footprint and push the boundaries of excellence. Together with Organi Group, we will develop groundbreaking projects that not only set new industry benchmarks but also create transformative opportunities for sustainable growth and development.”Mr. Hesham Sheta, Chairman of Income, the Egyptian partner of CSCEC expressed his delight in the strategic partnership with CSCEC and Organi Group, emphasizing that this collaboration opens new horizons for cooperation between Egyptian and international companies in the construction and development sector in Egypt.He added: "At Income, we strongly believe in the power of strategic partnerships and the exchange of expertise and advanced technology to drive progress in Egypt’s real estate sector. We are excited to work alongside our partners to implement global best practices in executing major real estate projects, ensuring a significant leap in quality and innovation. This partnership will undoubtedly introduce groundbreaking solutions that support the sustainable growth of Egypt’s real estate sector, strengthening the market’s ability to attract future investments and contribute to the realization of Egypt’s Vision 2030."Organi Group is a leading force in the construction and contracting sector, operating through six companies with a workforce exceeding 150,000 employees and 3,000 engineers. The group plays a key role in executing major projects across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Libya, serving both public and private sector developments. Through this partnership, Organi Group continues to fulfill its commitment to community development by creating new job opportunities and supporting SMEs. The adoption of cutting-edge digital technologies in project management will further enhance efficiency, transparency, and quality, setting a new benchmark for sustainable construction and infrastructure development.CSCEC has an extensive track record and a strong presence in the Egyptian construction market through its successful collaborations with the New Urban Communities Authority on projects such as the Central Business District in the New Administrative Capital, the Downtown Towers of New Alamein, and the New Alamein Lakes. This strategic partnership with Organi Group opens new horizons for innovation and efficiency in Egypt’s construction and real estate landscape, supporting the development of the country’s infrastructure and contributing to Egypt’s Vision 2030.

