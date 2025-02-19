The BIMobject Group featured on CBS’s "Economy 4.0" Documentary Series.

Together with our clients we strive toward building a better world, and our mission is to ensure that the industry adapts to the challenges of the future right now.” — Martin Lindh, CEO of BIMobject Group

MALMO, SWEDEN, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BIMobject Group is proud to announce it is being featured on Economy 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution, a series of co-sponsored documentary films produced in collaboration with Acumen Media and featured globally on CBS News’ online platform. The film series aims to educate and inspire a global audience by letting industrial leaders share their perspectives on how their respective industries will transcend into the Economy 4.0 era.Building a Better World, the documentary in which the BIMobject Group is featured sheds light on how the building industry is under unparalleled pressure to transform as new climate regulations are being introduced worldwide. Here, the Nordic region offers a promising example of what the future of sustainable construction might look like. In this region, already in 2022, new climate legislation was introduced to reduce the building sector’s carbon footprint leading to a headstart in the development of novel solutions and practices.In the film, BIMobject Group is joined by other experts from leading organizations of the industry such as Linda Källén from CBRE - the world’s largest real estate advisory firm, Sebastiaan Stiller, CEO of EPD International, as well as Filip Elland, Chief Sustainability Officer at Castellum - frequent sector leader of the GRESB sustainability index. Together these industry experts contribute with valuable insights into how sustainability and technology are shaping the future of construction.“Contributing to the documentary underscores our commitment to support our industry. At BIMobject Group and with our latest platform BIM.com, we take an active part in shaping the industry’s digital future, creating solutions that enable smarter decision-making, reduce costs, and make construction more sustainable. Together with our clients we strive toward building a better world, and our mission is to ensure that the industry adapts to the challenges of the future right now.” says Martin Lindh, CEO of BIMobject Group.About BIMobjectBIMobject connects and digitizes the construction industry so we can build smarter, faster, and greener. Bim.com aims to connect different stakeholders of our industry to our various solutions. Bimobject.com, our global marketplace for building products, helps millions of architects and engineers annually find the right products and information for their projects. Our tools for sustainable construction (prodikt.com), mainly used in the Nordic region, help large property owners understand and minimize their environmental impact.For additional information and to learn more, please visit bim.comFor more information, please contact:Martin Lindh – CEOPhone: +46 10 148 0165E-mail: ir@bimobject.comVisit us on social media:

Bimobject in Economy 4.0 | Nordics Leading Sustainable, Efficient Transformation

