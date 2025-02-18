Methyl Methacrylate Market Size to Reach $39.81 Billion by 2034, Driven by 7.9% CAGR

Methyl Methacrylate Market

Attributes such as lucidity, longevity, and aversion to UV light and weathering a prominent factor driving the methyl methacrylate market.

MMA is observing notable demand in several industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics due to its assorted applications, including automotive glazing, light diffusers, and diffusing.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The methyl methacrylate market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The methyl methacrylate market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 39.81 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 18.62 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞?Methyl methacrylate is rudimentary for several acrylate polymers and is an important comonomer in paints, coatings, and adhesive resin expressions. A comonomer comprises one monomer that is appended to another monomer to become a copolymer. In liberated, thorough, commenced copolymers, the MMA chemical framework upraises the Tg and supplies longevity, robustness, transparency, and UV and abrasion proof.Polymerization includes securing compact monomers so that they become a polymer. In context to polymerization, the gamut of acrylic copolymers that can be utilized with MMA is sizeable. The construction sector is acquiring MMA-dependent substances for their longevity, and weather aversion, especially in applications such as coatings and adhesives, is impacting the methyl methacrylate market growth favorably.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞?Arkema, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Dhalop Chemicals, Evonik, Huntsman International LLC, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation are some of the leading players in the methyl methacrylate market. The aggressive topography of the market is pronounced by a mixture of global leaders and regional contenders vying for market share through invention, tactical partnerships, and regional augmentation.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In January 2024, EVONIK instigated VISIOMER HEMA-P 100, a sedentary phosphate methacrylate monomer that provides enduring influences.• In October 2022, Röhm and OQ Chemicals partnered on the assemblage of a global-level methyl methacrylate (MMA) plant at OQ Chemicals' Bay City, Texas.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?• Growing Industrialization: The augmenting industrialization, particularly in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and others, is pushing the market growth. According to a report by Mitsubishi Chemical Group, it set up its MMA production resource in September 2023 in Japan, targeting to brace its global guidance in the market.• Growing Urbanization: Urbanization causes more construction projects involving domestic, commercial, and public frameworks. As per the data issued by the United Nations, 55% of the global population resides in urban regions and is anticipated to escalate to 68% by 2050. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on methyl methacrylate market sales.• Growth in the Automotive Industry: Methyl methacrylate adhesives are growingly utilized in the automotive industry because of their robustness and comprehensiveness of rearranging profiles, rendering them perfect for weightless and smooth outlines.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?• North America: North America accounted for the largest methyl methacrylate market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to elevated PMMA usage in the construction and automotive sectors.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to speedy industrialization, elevated urbanization, and augmenting the automotive and construction sectors.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Application Outlook:• Chemical Intermediate• Surface Coatings• Emulsion PolymerBy End Use Outlook:• Buildings & Construction• Automotive• Electronics• Paints & Coatings• OthersBy Regional Outlook:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the methyl methacrylate market?The market size was valued at USD 18.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 39.81 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the methyl methacrylate market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?North America dominated the market in 2024.Which segment by end use led the market?The building & construction segment dominated the market in 2024.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The methyl methacrylate industry is expected to reach USD 39.81 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during 2025–2034.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Hot-Melt Adhesives Market:Specialty Oleochemicals Market:Polyolefins Market:3D Printing Metals Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.