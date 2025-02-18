Niagara Real Estate Expert Rachel Delduca Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence With 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Delduca is a prominent figure in Niagara’s real estate market. Since 2004, she has been redefining the industry with her strong dedication and expertise. Her reputation is further backed by ThreeBestRated®’s Award of Excellence for the year 2025.
Very recently, Rachel Delduca celebrated the completion of two decades in her career, expecting another exciting decade full of success and growth. Receiving the award from ThreeBestRated® for six straight years is a double celebration for Rachel.
“It’s an honor! For six consecutive years, I have been recognized as a Three Best Rated real estate professional, a testament to my dedication and expertise. I take great pride in providing top-tier service, and this recognition reinforces my commitment to excellence in Niagara real estate,” Rachel expressed.
Professional Journey and Expertise
Having spent 20 years in the real estate industry, Rachel recognized early on that providing a comprehensive, full-service approach—from precise home valuation and strategic pricing to effective staging, is needed for her to help her clients obtain the best possible results.
Due to her commitment to the industry and her clients, she participates in numerous training sessions and seminars, leveraging every opportunity to hone her skills and knowledge. Through her unwavering hard work, she holds numerous certifications including,
>> Staging Certification — helps her clients present their homes in the best possible light, increasing their appeal and value.
>> Certification for a Senior Agent – helps her to work with senior clients to ensure a smooth transition for those downsizing or relocating.
>> At Home with Diversity Certification – enables her to provide inclusive and tailored experiences to clients from all backgrounds.
In addition to this, she is a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), who works tirelessly to secure the best outcomes for her clients in buying, selling, or investing. She gives attention to detail in every facet of the process, which ensures that every client’s real estate goals are met with excellence.
Market Insights & Strategic Advice
Niagara Falls is a hot market for investment because of its thriving tourism industry, growing infrastructure, and affordability compared to larger cities like Toronto. The region offers a mix of residential, commercial, and vacation rental opportunities. With continued economic growth and development, it’s an ideal place for investors looking for long-term appreciation and rental income potential, Rachel said.
She added, “The Niagara Falls market is dynamic. We’re seeing strong interest from out-of-town buyers, investors, and retirees drawn to the region’s affordability and lifestyle. Market conditions fluctuate, but well-prepared buyers and sellers can still achieve great results.”
For first-time home buyers in Niagara Falls, Rachel provides valuable advice from her industry expertise.
>> Get pre-approved: Know your budget, which is so crucial in the real estate industry.
>> Work with a local expert: The Niagara market has unique opportunities. A local professional who has a great knowledge about the region can help you navigate any challenges down the road and achieve the best possible outcomes.
>> Look beyond the obvious: It is important to keep in mind that emerging neighbourhoods may offer excellent value.
>> Think long-term: Buying with future appreciation and resale potential in mind is a key strategy to rack up hefty profits.
>> Act decisively: Well-priced properties move quickly, so be ready to make a strong offer.
About Rachel Delduca
Rachel handles a wide range of properties. She has helped numerous clients to buy and sell their properties by connecting the right buyer with the right seller. As part of her comprehensive services, she offers free staging consultations, social media marketing, professional high-quality photos & aerial shots, weekly advertisement in local papers and virtual staging, which maximizes the reach of potential clients. For more information about her services, visit delducashomes.com or call at (905) 351-1577 or email at rdelduca@cogeco.ca
Rachel Delduca
