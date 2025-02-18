Kefir Market anticipated to reach US$2.794 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.01%

Kefir Market

The kefir market is projected at US$2.087 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$2.794 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.01%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the kefir market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$2.794 billion in 2030.Kefir is a type of drink that is made using fermented cow, sheep, or goat milk using the kefir grains. The kefir features about 60 species of beneficial bacteria, like streptococcus and lactobacillus, among others. The drink also features a rich source of multiple nutritional profiles, like calcium, protein, and vitamin K12, that support the bone health of the consumer. Kefir offers its application across multiple sectors, which include the application across food & beverages , nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals. In the healthcare sector, the drink offers various types of health, digestive, and immune benefits. Kefir consists of various types of probiotics , which help in improving the digestive health of the consumer, and it also helps in reducing inflammations.The major factor driving the growth of the global kefir market is the increasing demand for nutritional food and beverage products. This demand has experienced significant growth, particularly for products that are fortified with probiotics and essential nutrients. Kefir is rich in multiple probiotics, vitamins, and other nutritional components. As the demand for probiotic and nutritional products continues to rise, it is anticipated that the introduction of a new range of products made with kefir will also increase. For instance, in March 2024, Pure Culture Organics, a global leader in the dairy and probiotics market, introduced a new Kefir Line of products during the Natural Products Expos West of 2024.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/kefir-market The kefir market, under the nature segment, is divided into conventional and organic. The demand for the organic category is estimated to witness major growth during the forecasted timeline under the nature segment of the kefir market. The increasing consumer preference and demand for organic products and ingredients are among the major factors propelling the growth of the category in the market. Organic kefir also offers a more efficient nutritional profile and can be utilized across multiple industries like food & beverage and pharmaceuticals.The type segment of the kefir market is categorized into dairy-based and non-dairy based. Under the type segment of the kefir market, the non-dairy based kefir category is estimated to grow at a greater rate. The increasing global cases of lactose intolerance, especially in countries like the USA, the UK, India, and Japan, are among the key factors fuelling the growth of the non-dairy based kefir demand.The kefir market, under the application segment, is divided into food & beverage, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food and beverage category under the application segment of the global kefir market is estimated to grow at a greater rate. In the food and beverage sector, kefir is generally consumed directly during breakfast, lunch, and dinner, especially in the Western European regions. The increasing global demand for probiotic beverages in the global market is also estimated to boost the growth of the sector in the global market.The kefir market, under the distribution channel segment, is divided into offline and online. The online category is estimated to attain greater market share under the distribution channel segment of the global kefir market. The increasing utilization of e-commerce platforms and growing digitalization are among the key factors propelling the growth of the category during the forecasted timeline. The online retail or e-commerce platform offers the consumer a wider variety of options to choose from, with accessibility to every region across the globe.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the kefir market, during the estimated timeline. The major factor boosting the growth of the North American region is the increasing demand for nutritional-rich processed food products. The increasing cases of digestive diseases are among the major factors boosting the market in the North American region during the forecasted timeline. Similarly, the rising utilization of kefir in the pharmaceutical sector is also forecasted to propel the growth of the market during the estimated timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the kefir market that have been covered are Aqua De Madre, Biotiful Dairy, COYO Pvt Ltd, GT’s Living Food, KeVita.com, Lifeway Foods, Inc, Odysea Ltd, Fresh Made Dairy. Nestle SA and Danone, among others.The market analytics report segments the kefir market as follows:• By Natureo Conventionalo Organic• By Typeo Dairy-Basedo Non-Dairy Based• By Applicationo Food & Beverageo Nutraceuticalso Pharmaceuticalso Others• By Distribution Channelo Offlineo Online• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Aqua De Madre• Beautiful Dairy• COYO Pvt Ltd• GT’s Living food• KeVita.com• Lifeway Foods, Inc• Odysea ltd• Fresh Made Dairy• Nestle SA.• DanoneReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Microbial Lipase Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/microbial-lipase-market • Dairy Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dairy-ingredients-market • Global Yogurt Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-yogurt-market • Global Dried Fruit Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-dried-fruit-market • Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cocoa-butter-equivalent-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

