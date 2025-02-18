PowerSoul Café Redefines Gluten-Free Dining: First Restaurant Chain Certified at 5 ppm

Dina in front of her latest store Some delicious gluten free smoothies off the menu Latest PowerSoul Cafe Restaurant

PowerSoul Café, a popular Nevada-based restaurant chain known for its healthy and delicious menu, has achieved a groundbreaking feat in the food industry.

As a Celiac, I was so excited to hear that a gluten-free restaurant was opening. It's difficult to find one where I don't have to ask extra questions to make sure the food isn't cross-contaminated.” — New customer Robin Simmons (dining at PowerSoul’s Las Vegas store)

MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has become the first restaurant chain in the world to be independently certified down to 5 parts per million (ppm) of gluten, setting a new gold standard for gluten-free dining.

Even the tiniest trace amounts of gluten in food can trigger severe health reactions for individuals with celiac disease.

That’s why, in 2013, the US FDA stipulated that gluten-free food labeled on market shelves or served in cafés and restaurants, must adhere to a maximum threshold of 20 ppm of gluten.

Food manufacturers and food service owners wanting to claim they are gluten-free have essentially three levels of compliance to choose from, each implying a varying level of trust for gluten-sensitive consumers.

Any establishment can purchase a basic test kit and self-declare on their menu board or product labels, that their food items meet the gluten-free 20 ppm legal requirement.

More serious food producers can opt for the second option: employing an independent third party to audit and verify their products at 10–20 ppm.

PowerSoul Café has gone one step further, now certified at 5 ppm—making it a world leader in gluten-free dining.

This achievement is a result of the hard work and dedication of founder Dina Mitchell, who helped build the Tropical Smoothie Café chain from 23 stores into 1,300 locations.

As someone who has friends and family who are gluten sensitive, Dina understands the struggles of finding safe dining options for individuals with celiac disease and gluten intolerance.

This led her to partner with the Gluten-Free Food Program, a renowned gluten-free certifying organization that helps restaurants and food manufacturers navigate the rigorous process.

This required implementing strict ingredient sourcing, dedicated kitchen protocols, and ongoing testing to maintain compliance. Ingredient suppliers were meticulously vetted, and routine onsite testing was put in place to ensure the product meets the 5ppm standards.

At the heart of PowerSoul Café's operations is its centralized gluten-free industrial kitchen, where all menu items are prepared and then distributed to other locations.

By controlling the production process from one point, start to finish, the company ensures consistency and safety across its entire brand.

With ongoing guidance from the team at the Gluten-Free Food Program, PowerSoul Café continues to meet the strictest standards, and customer testimonials reflect that dedication.

New customer Robin Simmons, dining at PowerSoul’s Las Vegas store, shared:

“As a Celiac, I was so excited to hear that a gluten-free restaurant was opening. It's difficult to find one where I don't have to ask extra questions to make sure the food isn't cross-contaminated.”

Parents too of children with celiac disease have also expressed their excitement at being able to dine out without fear of cross-contamination or cross-contact.

Since opening its first location in March 2024, Dina has remained steadfast in her mission: to revolutionize quick-service dining by offering delicious, nutritious options that cater to specific dietary needs while still appealing to all customers.

Added to this, PowerSoul Café has connected with the non-profit National Celiac Association (NCA), which endorses the Gluten-Free Food Program. The café actively raises funds for the NCA through grand openings, special events, and designated giving periods.

These fundraising efforts include donating a set amount per food item sold, during specific promotions and providing customers with the option to round up their final bill to contribute to the cause.

“Philanthropy is core to the PowerSoul Café brand,” says Dina.

“It’s not just about financial contributions. Volunteering, spreading educational messaging, and actively supporting nonprofits help round out your powerful soul.”

Chris Rich, CEO & Executive Director of NCA, adds:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with PowerSoul Café. Their dedication to the celiac and gluten-free community—from achieving certified 5 ppm gluten-free status through the Gluten-Free Food Program to their philanthropic initiatives—makes Dina and PowerSoul Café invaluable partners as we expand our outreach and services in 2025.”

Looking ahead, Dina has ambitious expansion plans. The overwhelming positive response from customers has fueled discussions about new locations both within and outside Nevada.

PowerSoul Café is not just a restaurant; it’s a movement toward inclusivity, safety, and delicious gluten-free dining for all.

ENDS

About PowerSoul Café

Launched in March 2024 with a clear goal to provide a quick, nutritious, and truly gluten-free dining experience, PowerSoul Café is leading the way in certified gluten-free fast food. Whether you have celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, or simply want clean, quality meals, this is the place for you. Many restaurants claim to be gluten-free, but PowerSoul Café ensures every menu item meets the highest safety standards. Currently, PowerSoul Café operates three 24-hour locations in the Las Vegas valley:

• Flagship and Central Kitchen: 8180 W. Warm Springs Rd. (Tarkanian Plaza)

• Chinatown: 3501 S. Valley View Blvd.

• Henderson: 1469 E. Lake Mead Pkwy. (The Monument at Calico Ridge)

For more PowerSoul Café information, visit: powersoulcafe.com

For PowerSoul Café ‘food service’ inquiries please contact:

Dina Mitchell

Founder

dinamitchell@powersoulcafe.com

About the Gluten Free Food Program

A certification company, endorsed by the National Celiac Association, is utilized by food manufacturers and restaurants across the US, Canada, South America, Asia and Europe. Their trusted logo is the only one in the world that verifies products and facilities as gluten free down to a threshold of 5 parts per million. Their gf-finder consumer website supplies addition value to its service, providing a comprehensive searchable gluten-free food products directory and gluten-free restaurant directory for gluten sensitives.

For more GFFP information, visit: glutenfreefoodprogram.com.

For ‘general media’ inquiries please contact:

Gluten-Free Certification for Restaurants and Foodservice Establishments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.