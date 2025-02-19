Pcloudy Launches Dubai Data Center to Revolutionize Digital Experience Testing in MENA

Pcloudy's new Dubai data center enhances mobile & web app testing, ensuring faster, secure, and compliant digital experiences in MENA.

In today's digital-first landscape, flawless app performance is a business imperative” — Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of Pcloudy

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pcloudy, a provider of digital experience testing solutions for web and mobile app testing , has announced the launch of its new data center in Dubai. This strategic expansion reinforces Pcloudy's commitment to empowering Engineering and QA teams across the Middle East with real device testing, helping improve functionality and performance.Located in Dubai Production City, the new facility provides enterprises with direct access to a wide range of real devices, browsers, and other non-standard devices, allowing businesses to test applications across a on multiple platforms. By bringing testing infrastructure closer to regional businesses, Pcloudy aims to support faster issue detection and compliance with regional data regulations."With this new facility, MENA organizations will have local access to real-device testing, helping them detect and address application issues efficiently."The launch of the Dubai data center is a part of Pcloudy's expansion strategy for businesses operating in the UAE and the wider MENA region. With the increasing demand for digital services, the need for low-latency, high-performance application testing is crucial. By having a data center within the UAE, organizations can conduct tests while complying with regional regulations and reducing latency for faster execution."The Middle East is at the forefront of digital innovation, and businesses need reliable testing infrastructure to keep pace," said Avinash Tiwari. "This facility is designed to support organizations in delivering high-quality digital experiences that align with evolving user expectations".The facility implements multiple layers of security controls and compliance measures, including advanced encryption, access management, and regular security audits. This robust security framework ensures that organizations can conduct their testing activities while maintaining the strong data protection and regulatory compliance.About PcloudyPcloudy is an AI-Powered Digital Experience Testing Platform designed to help Digital-First Enterprises deliver flawless experiences across multiple touchpoints like web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. We provide Engineering & QA teams with deep insights into app functionality and front end performance across real devices, backed by 24/7 continuous monitoring to catch issues early and ship exceptional omnichannel digital experiences.

