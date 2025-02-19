How to bootstrap: Infobip’s journey from startup to unicorn without raising funds

New film details Infobip’s mission to democratise global omnichannel communications

VODNJAN, CROATIA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global communications platform Infobip has released a new documentary, distributed with CBS News , showcasing its journey from startup to the first Croatian company gaining a billion-dollar valuation without external funding. The documentary details Infobip’s exponential growth and how it has helped some of the world’s most well-known businesses provide more conversational customer experiences that drive loyalty.Consumers want a conversation with their favourite business or brand on the channels they use with their families and friends. They no longer want to swap between multiple apps or websites. So, brands must be able to provide seamless and conversational experiences. From its creation in 2006, Infobip has been at the forefront of providing innovative omnichannel communications and has helped democratise the communication between businesses and customers.For instance, Infobip has helped Uber remain competitive in key markets like APAC, EMEA and LATAM serving over 110 million users with its products. Since the partnership began in 2019, Infobip provides number masking for secure end-to-end communication between drivers and passengers, achieving a 90% global call anonymisation target. Over time, the partnership has expanded to include additional valuable services, such as SMS alerts and WhatsApp communication, even enabling users to order an Uber directly.The documentary also details how Infobip's innovative products and services help brands gain competitive advantage, showcasing conversational AI and new messaging channels such as RCS.Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip, said: “As technology and customer preferences evolve, Infobip has been at the forefront of driving innovation in omnichannel communications as our partnership with Uber demonstrates. By learning by doing, our dedicated team continues to explore new frontiers and deliver market-leading solutions that provide seamless conversational experiences between businesses and their customers.”Watch Infobip’s documentary here About InfobipInfobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.

Infobip in Economy 4.0 | Infobip's role in shaping the future of communications

