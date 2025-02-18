Global Smart Scale Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart scale market has boomed in recent years with strong growth rates. From $3.35 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $3.57 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This significant growth can be attributed to various factors such as an increase in diseases, a rising obesity rate, growing health awareness, increased smartphone adoption, and heightened demand for telehealth solutions.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Smart Scale Market?

The dramatic increase in the number of people suffering from obesity is a significant driver of the smart scale market's growth. Obesity, characterized by excess body weight relative to height and often measured by body mass index BMI, is becoming increasingly prevalent due to the consumption of high-calorie processed foods and sedentary lifestyles influenced by socio-economic conditions and genetics.

Smart scales play a crucial role in managing overweight and obesity conditions by providing detailed metrics such as body fat percentage, muscle mass, and weight trends. These features enable individuals to monitor their progress, make informed decisions about diet and exercise, and set personalized health goals. An example of the rising obesity trend is highlighted by UK government data from May 2023. It estimates that 63.8% of adults aged 18 and over were classified as overweight or obese in 2021–2022, marking an increase from 63.3% in 2020–2021. The rising obesity rates thus significantly drive the smart scale market's growth.

Which Major Players Are Steering the Smart Scale Market?

Major players in the smart scale market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Anker Innovations Limited, Under Armour Inc., Garmin Ltd., Beurer GmbH, InBody Co. Ltd., Withings S.A.S., iHealth Labs Inc., Taylor Precision Products Inc., RENPHO, Salter Housewares Ltd., Yunmai Technology Co. Ltd., Greater Goods LLC, Wyze Labs Inc., Qardio Inc., Koogeek Inc., Redover Inc., Arboleaf Corporation, Blipcare Inc., PICOOC Inc., Tanita Corporation, and GOQii Inc.

These companies are the key drivers behind the constant evolution and advancement in the smart scale market. They focus on developing sophisticated scaling solutions that elevate precision, connectivity, and integration with health apps to enhance personalized health monitoring.

What Key Trends Are Influencing the Smart Scale Market?

Next-generation metric smart scales are an emerging trend making waves in the smart scale market. These advanced devices, equipped with digital sensors and connectivity features, offer highly accurate weight measurements and track critical metrics like body composition. A notable instance of this trend is the June 2022 launch of QardioBase X by Qardio, Inc., a US-based technology company. QardioBase X, an advanced smart scale, measures 12 body metrics providing users with comprehensive data to track their health and fitness goals. Being a versatile tool, it accommodates up to eight users and integrates with popular health apps and platforms, exemplifying the crucial role of innovation in smart scale market progression.

How Is the Smart Scale Market Segmented?

The smart scale market report segments the market based on:

1 By Type: Glass Platform, Stainless Steel Platform, Plastic Platform, Bamboo Platform, Other Types

2 By Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wireless Fidelity, Advanced And Adaptive Network Technology Plus

3 By User Profiles: Multiple Users, Single User

4 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5 By Application: Residential, Gym, Health Facilities, Retail, Hospitality, Sports Teams, Other Applications

Further, the subsegments include various platform types such as Tempered Glass Smart Scales, Digital Stainless Steel Smart Scales, Lightweight Plastic Smart Scales, Eco-Friendly Bamboo Smart Scales, and others, each offering unique features and advantages.

Which Region Dominates the Smart Scale Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the smart scale market in 2024. The smart scale market report further includes the analysis of other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

