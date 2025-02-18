Lucas Blantford Returns to Victory Lane with Stunning Performance in Shenington Kart Championship Opening Rounds
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager of Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that Lucas Blantford secured a dominant victory in the opening two rounds of the Shenington Kart Championship for the 2025 season, under the sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co. Limited.
“This was a fantastic and dominant display by Lucas in his opening races for 2025, showcasing his exceptional talent and the team’s dedication. These results are a strong indication that Lucas and the team are ready to compete at the highest level,” Mr. Adrian Blantford said.
The team now looks ahead to the start of the main national championship calendar in March, building on this momentum to achieve further success.
Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co., added, “We are proud to support Lucas Blantford and his team as they continue to excel on the track. This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering excellence and innovation, both in sports and beyond.”
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services, including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “This victory is not just a testament to Lucas’s skill and determination, but also a reflection of the collective effort and unwavering support from our partners, especially Elite Capital & Co. Limited. Their belief in our vision has been instrumental in driving us forward, and we are confident that this is just the beginning of a journey filled with even greater achievements. Together, we are not just racing for wins, but also inspiring the next generation of champions.”
Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –
Website: lucasblantfordracing.com
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
