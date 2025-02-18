Global Sustainability Summit and Awards 2025 Kicks Off with Landmark Press Conference in London and a Major Announcement

The Summit begins on the 11th of April at No 10. St. James’s Square, and April 12th at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, London.

The Global Sustainability Summit is not just an event; it is a call to action; We bring visionary leaders, and global changemakers to drive innovative solutions that positively impact the planet.” — Canon Otto

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated fourth edition of the Global Sustainability Summit and Awards 2025 has officially launched with a dynamic press conference, setting the stage for what is expected to be the most impactful edition yet. For the first time in its history, the Summit will span two days, taking place on April 11th at No 10. St. James’s Square, and April 12th at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, London.This prestigious global event will bring together world leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and sustainability champions to engage in critical discussions that shape the future of sustainability across key sectors, including renewable energy , circular economy, sustainable finance, climate resilience, food and water security, and more.A Call to Action for a Sustainable FutureOpening the press conference, Ambassador Canon Otto , FRSA, the Convener of the Global Sustainability Summit and Awards, delivered a powerful message about the urgency of sustainability in today’s world.“Sustainability is not just a buzzword—it is the guiding principle for securing a better future for our planet and its people,” said Ambassador Otto. “This year’s Summit will be a game-changer, not only because of its expanded two-day format but also because we are committed to fostering deeper collaboration among governments, businesses, and civil society to make sustainability a reality for all.”He further emphasized,“The Global Sustainability Summit and Awards is not just an event; it is a call to action. We are bringing together brilliant minds, visionary leaders, and global changemakers to drive innovative solutions that will positively impact the future of our planet. Together, we will unlock groundbreaking ways to address sustainability challenges and work toward tangible outcomes.”Major Announcement: Appointment of Chairperson of the Board of AdvisorsIn a significant development, Her Excellency, Ambassador Professor Olufolake AbdulRazaq was announced as the Chairperson of the Board of Advisors for the Global Sustainability Summit and Awards.A distinguished diplomat and a staunch advocate for sustainable development, Ambassador AbdulRazaq brings an unparalleled level of leadership and strategic insight to the Summit. Her appointment is expected to strengthen the global impact of the Summit and drive its vision forward.An Esteemed Lineup of Global Sustainability LeadersThe 2025 edition of the Summit will feature a stellar lineup of global speakers, including top government officials, industry experts, and influential changemakers. Confirmed speakers include:Sonia Dunlop – CEO, Global Solar Council and Vice President, Global Energy AllianceHer Excellency Dr. Olufolake AbdulRazaq – First Lady of Kwara State, Nigeria, and Chairperson, Nigerian Governors’ Spouses ForumH.E. Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq – Executive Governor of Kwara State, Nigeria, and Chairman, Nigerian Governors ForumDr. Conrad Rein – Secretary of the Global Flagship Initiative for Food Security, Council Member of the World Agricultural ForumMs. Ana Del Rio Mullarkey – Sustainable Fashion Expert, Promoter of Sustainable Leather InnovationsVanessa Nakate – Climate Justice Activist, Founder & Director of The TARD FoundationHajia Zulaihat Abdullahi Dikko – First Lady of Katsina State, Nigeria, and Founder of Safe Space Humanitarian Initiative (SASHIN)His Excellency Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, PhD, CON – Executive Governor of Katsina State, Chairman of Northwest Governors Forum, NigeriaPaul Isaac Musasizi – Chief Executive Officer, Kiira Motors CorporationNJ Ayuk – Founder of African Energy WeekDriving Global Change: A Summit Powered by Leading Sustainability AdvocatesThe Global Sustainability Summit and Awards 2025 is powered by CleanCyclers and SustainabilityUnscripted, two pioneering organizations committed to advancing sustainable practices across industries and driving global transformation.A Summit Focused on Actionable SolutionsWith its expanded two-day format, this year’s Summit aims to foster global collaboration and drive actionable solutions in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs). Participants can expect high-level discussions, strategic partnerships, and innovative showcases that will shape policies, business strategies, and technological innovations for a more sustainable and resilient world.Join the Conversation and Be Part of the ChangeThe Global Sustainability Summit and Awards 2025 is not just a conference—it is a platform for real change. With unparalleled networking opportunities, expert-led discussions, and groundbreaking solutions, this year’s edition will set the tone for sustainability leadership worldwide.For sponsorship, partnership, or media inquiries, please contact:📧 sustainability@cleancyclers.comAbout the Global Sustainability Summit and AwardsThe Global Sustainability Summit and Awards is an annual platform dedicated to accelerating the global transition toward sustainability. The Summit convenes world leaders, experts, and industry pioneers to discuss and implement solutions for a more sustainable future. The event also recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of sustainability through its prestigious awards program.Website: www.globalSustainabilitySummit.org Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/cleancyclers/

