CAAF24 in Lagos Sparks Urgent Climate Action Across Africa
CAAF24 in Lagos highlights the urgency of climate action in Africa, featuring keynotes, panels, and networking to drive green economies and sustainable futures.
CAAF24 serves as a vital forum for increasing awareness on climate change. We are showcasing the innovations that are propelling Africa towards a sustainable future and bolstering our green economy,”LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 19th of June, 2024, history was made in the global effort to address climate change as the Climate Action Africa Forum 24 (CAAF24) convened in Lagos, Nigeria. Organized by Climate Action Africa (CAA), leading environmental advocates and stakeholders, CAAF24 aimed to galvanize action and underscore the urgent need for climate action across industries and communities across Africa.
— Grace Oluchi Mbah
The event, held at the prestigious Landmark Center, brought together a diverse array of stakeholders including government officials, business leaders, academics, civil society representatives and the media. The theme of this year’s forum, "Green Economies, Brighter Futures," highlights the imperative for immediate and collective action in mitigating the effects of climate change in Africa and achieving global sustainability goals.
"CAAF24 serves as a critical platform for dialogue and collaboration," said Grace Oluchi Mbah, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CAA. “With the event, we aim to increase education and awareness on climate change, showcase innovations and projects driving Africa to a sustainable future, and more actively contribute to the expansion of Africa’s green economy.”
The special keynote address was delivered by Her Excellency, Madame Ramatoulaye Diallo Ndiaye, Former Minister of Culture of Mali and Founder and CEO of the Great Green Wall of Africa (GGWoA) Foundation. She emphasized the transformative potential of initiatives like the Great Green Wall in combating desertification and climate change across the Sahel region.
The forum featured a series of breakout sessions, panel discussions, and workshops focusing on critical topics such as the potential of forests and carbon credits, climate financing, Nigeria's carbon market activation, mobilizing private capital for climate-positive investments in Africa, building resilient and livable African Cities and more. Sessions were designed to encourage interactive participation and exchange of ideas among participants from diverse backgrounds and sectors.
CAAF24 also provided significant networking opportunities through its Deal Room, a dedicated space designed to connect high-impact climate innovators in Africa with potential investors eager to support sustainable solutions. This platform facilitated meaningful interactions aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of green technologies and practices.
As Africa faces increasingly severe climate impacts, CAAF24 is a platform that is committed to unifying the participation of diverse stakeholders in advancing and achieving climate action in Africa. By reinforcing the urgency of climate change through meaningful dialogue and collaboration, CAAF24 inspires concrete steps towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all.
About Climate Action Africa:
Climate Action Africa is a leading Africa-focused social enterprise at the forefront of the continent's climate action ecosystem. CAA actively promotes collaborations, fosters an enabling ecosystem, and champions eco-friendly, sustainable practices, alongside supporting research and localized innovations across the continent.
For general inquiries: info@caaf.africa
For partnership opportunities: partner@caaf.africa
About CAAF
Climate Action Africa Forum (CAAF) is an annual gathering organized by Climate Action Africa, bringing together global climate action leaders, visionaries, and change-makers. Its primary goal is to shape a climate-smart future for Africa through co-design, co-creation, innovation, and investment. With Africa facing pressing climate challenges from the Nile to the Niger, this forum serves as a platform for collaborative discussions and solutions to create a brighter future for the continent’s 1.3 billion people.
Ruth Zubairu
Adoza Visibility Company
+1 386-339-0772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram