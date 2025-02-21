Dallas, TX – Oberheiden P.C. announces that Managing Partner Lynette S. Byrd has been promoted to the role of General Partner.

Ms. Byrd has been with the firm for more than a decade, and was one of the first attorneys to join the firm after its founding. Before joining the firm, she served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

“A True Leader and an Indispensable Asset to Our Firm’s Clients”

Throughout her career, Ms. Byrd has focused her practice in the area of white-collar crime and high-stakes civil defense, with a particular emphasis on federal healthcare fraud matters. After investigating and prosecuting these cases as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, she entered private practice to help medical professionals and others who are facing the career-threatening (and, in many cases, life-altering) consequences of being accused of serious federal offenses. She served as Oberheiden P.C.’s Managing Partner before her promotion.

“Ms. Byrd has proven that she is a true leader throughout her career,” says founding attorney Nick Oberheiden, PhD. “She has been an indispensable asset to our firm and our clients for more than 10 years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Ms. Byrd in her new role as General Partner for years to come.”

As General Partner, Ms. Byrd will play an integral role in the firm’s strategic operations. She will also continue to rely on her extensive experience to represent select clients in federal healthcare fraud investigations and other high-stakes federal matters.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/lynette-s-byrd-has-been-promoted-to-general-partner-of-oberheiden-p-c/

