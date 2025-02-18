New sleep trial shows dramatic benefits for participants

SleepHub device, used in the clinical trial Dr Nigel Guest, who led the clinical trial

Significant and enduring sleep improvements confirmed in second clinical trial of Cambridge Sleep Sciences’ SleepEngine technology

ABINGDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Sleep Sciences (CSS), the leading UK innovators in sleep technology, has announced groundbreaking results in a second trial of its pioneering SleepEngine technology, demonstrating the effectiveness of the technology in helping to improve the quality of adult sleep.

The unique SleepEngine technology works by delivering a scientifically developed sequence of soundwaves designed to guide the brain through the full cycles of healthy sleep. As demonstrated in a prior trial and years of real world evidence, when one of the sleep programs is selected, users fall asleep faster, stay asleep for longer and wake up feeling refreshed and energised.

Results presented by Dr Nigel Guest, who led the trial, at the 3rd European Congress of Neurology and Neuropsychiatry in Amsterdam, Netherlands, showed that all trial participants using the SleepEngine technology reported an improvement in their sleep quality.

The trial consisted of 19 adult participants with self-reported insomnia for more than 6 months, who used a SleepHub device featuring the SleepEngine technology for a period of 12 weeks. Their sleep quality was measured using a sleep diary and the globally respected Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) rating scale ranging from 0 – 21, where higher scores indicate poorer sleep quality and a change of 3 points is considered significant.

From a baseline score of 11.21, the PSQI decreased by a statistically and clinically significant level of 4.21 (p<0.001) to a score of 7, indicating a substantial impact on sleep quality, taking trial participants from the moderate to the mild sleep difficulty range. During the 8 week washout phase, where the technology was no longer being used, its impact was still experienced with the PSQI score decreasing further by 1.28 (p<0.012) to 5.72. Most participants expressed a desire to use the SleepHub device again once the trial had finished.

The latest trial results support the first unpublished trial in 2016 of the SleepEngine technology in a prototype device, where results showed that 92% of participants experienced an improvement in their sleep quality and an average increase in time asleep of 155 minutes. The latest trial results also reflect the anecdotal feedback received from worldwide users of the SleepHub device whilst the product has been in the market during the last 4 years.

Commenting on the clinical trial results, Dr Guest said: “Quality sleep is so important to our mental and physical health. Doctors know that poor sleep has serious long term consequence, continues to be a challenge for many, and the currently available solutions are inadequate. These trial results demonstrate the impact which this unique sound technology has on sleep quality without any of the adverse effects experienced by other sleep interventions.”

In addition to the SleepHub bedside device, CSS recently launched a SmartPillow which features the same SleepEngine technology delivered using a compact audio unit embedded within a high quality pillow and controlled by a bespoke app.

CSS has developed its licensing proposition for both embedded and streamed applications of the SleepEngine technology and following recent successful US trade events, have unlocked significant opportunities in the bedding category with leading pillow and mattress retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers. The company is also collaborating with premium audio brands, health tracking brands such as Ultrahuman and global esport performance coaching agency Achieveminds.

CSS Chairman Dr Chris Dickson commented: “These second trial results validate our first trial and endorse what we are seeing in the market - our SleepEngine technology delivered through various applications helps to improve the quality of sleep and importantly, the quality of life for its users. We are excited to focus on the next phase of our business growth, progressing all the licensing opportunities for the technology and driving forward our science-led innovation plans.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.