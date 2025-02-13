Cambridge Sleep Sciences Appoints Industry Innovator Adam Rostom as CEO to Lead Global Expansion

Adam Rostom - new CEO, Cambridge Sleep Sciences SmartPillow featuring SleepEngine technology

Sleep technology business hires seasoned leader in brand growth and innovation to drive its next phase of international expansion.

ABINGDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Sleep Sciences (CSS), the pioneer of the revolutionary SleepEngine™ sound technology that improves the quality of sleep without cumbersome headsets or suspicious supplements, has appointed Adam Rostom as its new CEO. With a track record of scaling global brands like Innocent Drinks, Dyson, and Babylon Health, Rostom will lead CSS into its next growth phase - expanding its SleepEngine™ licensing globally and driving innovation in sleep technology to help the world sleep better.

A seasoned leader in brand growth and innovation, Rostom has scaled household names like Innocent Drinks, Dyson, OVO Energy, Babylon Health and Many Pets. As a PhD biochemist with a passion for business, he has built and transformed high-growth businesses, blending creativity with commercial impact. He famously launched the Innocent Big Knit campaign, raising over £3 million for age charities in 10 countries - a testament to his ability to drive both business success and social impact.

As CEO, Rostom will accelerate CSS’s commercial growth, seizing global licensing opportunities and expanding its presence in the bedding and wellness markets. His leadership will also drive the development of next-generation sleep solutions, working with health tracking brands to integrate continuous biomarker tracking with real-time sleep interventions.

Adam Rostom takes over from Julian Stone, who will transition into a new role as President, focusing on developing existing and new business globally.

CSS recently launched a new SmartPillow, featuring its patented SleepEngine™ technology, which delivers a scientifically developed sequence of neuroacoustic soundwaves designed to guide the brain through the full cycles of healthy sleep. Originally introduced in the SleepHub® bedside device, SleepEngine™ technology has seen global success and is now being developed for embedded and streamed applications across multiple industries.

Following successful US trade events in North Carolina and Las Vegas, CSS has unlocked significant opportunities in the bedding category with leading pillow and mattress retailers, manufacturers and suppliers. The company also continues its collaboration with premium audio brand Bowers & Wilkins to deliver SleepEngine™ through wireless speakers and headphones.

"Sleep is fundamental to health, and Cambridge Sleep Sciences is redefining how we optimise it. I’m excited to lead this next chapter - scaling our technology, forging new partnerships, and unlocking sleep’s full potential through science and innovation," said Adam Rostom.

CSS Chairman Dr Chris Dickson added: "Adam brings a rare combination of creative vision, commercial expertise, and leadership. His track record of scaling businesses and driving innovation makes him the ideal CEO to lead CSS into its next phase of growth and global impact."

