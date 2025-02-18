Central Coast tops the state for second hand shopping

Results from the 2024 Garage Sale Trail show Central Coast residents sold and purchased the most items, reusing a staggering 14 tonnes. NSW also came out as the best performing State, reusing 178 tonnes of items.

NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Executive Director of Programs and Innovation, Alexandra Geddes congratulates the people of NSW, particularly those in the Central Coast, for embracing a circular attitude.

“This data shows how the seemingly small act of choosing second-hand delivers powerful economic, environmental and social benefits.

“Almost 6,000 kilograms of items have been saved from ending up in landfill thanks to the Central Coast community embracing reuse and shopping at garage sales.

“The average Central Coast garage sale organiser took home $519. With cost-of-living pressures, we know second-hand shopping is a popular, affordable and savvy way to turn things you no longer need into extra cash.

“Even more encouraging is the shifting attitudes across the community, with 88 per cent of participants more likely to resell items at future garage sales or online marketplaces and 90 per cent of sellers saying they avoided sending items to landfill.

“NSW is on the cusp of a waste crisis. Greater Sydney’s landfill space is predicted to run out by 2030 and initiatives, like Garage Sale Trail, highlight how we can all take steps and work together to transition to a circular economy.”

The report follows the National Guidelines for Measuring Reuse created by Monash University and draws on research recently completed by Charitable Reuse Australia and the NSW Environment Protection Authority.

To learn more about Garage Sale Trail and view the 2024 Impacts Report visit www.garagesaletrail.com.au

Garage Sale Trail is funded by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) as a Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy initiative.