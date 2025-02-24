Fasoo Partners with Terrabyte Group to Strengthen Data Security and Compliance Across Southeast Asia

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo, the leader in zero trust data security, today announced a strategic partnership with one of Terra International’s subsidiaries - Terrabyte Group, a reliable cyber security solutions distributor in Asia Pacific and Australia.

This partnership aims to strengthen data protection strategies across the region’s public and private sectors, enabling organizations to fortify their data security postures, mitigate data risks, and align with evolving data privacy regulations.

“Partnering with Terrabyte Group underscores Fasoo’s dedication to expanding its presence and delivering tailored data security solutions for highly regulated industries. As compliance demands become increasingly complex, businesses require advanced security measures that safeguard sensitive data while ensuring seamless operations,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo.

Roy Toh, CEO of Terra International, added, “Our partnership with Fasoo marks a significant step in our mission to provide the latest cybersecurity technology to enterprises in Southeast Asia. Fasoo’s data-centric security solutions will empower our clients to meet growing regulatory demands while driving innovation and business growth.”

With increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and more stringent data privacy regulations, organizations are seeking reliable solutions to secure their data across all environments. Fasoo’s comprehensive data security suite, including Zero Trust DSP, universal DSPM, and EDRM solutions, empower organizations to discover, classify, protect, and continuously monitor sensitive data at all times.

This partnership will extend Fasoo’s data-centric security offerings to a broader audience, with Terrabyte Group leveraging its extensive channel network and market expertise to address the evolving security and compliance needs of businesses in Southeast Asia. Enterprises in the region will now have streamlined access to advanced security measures, ensuring regulatory compliance, enhancing data privacy, and mitigating risks from both insider threats and external cyberattacks.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

About Terrabyte Group:

Terrabyte Group is a leading force in the Asia-Pacific region, with fully operational entities across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and Australia. Our strong regional presence enables us to deliver cutting-edge solutions, seamless support, and industry-leading innovation to businesses across diverse markets. For more information, visit https://www.terrabytegroup.com/.

