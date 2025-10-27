SecurityReview.AI Named Finalist for 'Innovation of the Year' at SANS Difference Maker Awards

Recognized for advancing practical, AI-driven threat modeling and secure design for engineering teams

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecurityReview.AI, the AI-powered platform for secure design and threat modeling, today announced it has been selected as a finalist for “Innovation of the Year (Open-Source or Product Tool)” at the prestigious SANS Difference Maker Awards.

Winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony on December 14, 2025 during SANS’s annual Cyber Defense Initiative conference.

“Innovation is only meaningful when it helps security teams ship safer software faster,” said Abhay Bhargav, Co-Founder of SecurityReview.AI. “Being recognized by SANS validates our mission to make threat modeling and secure design radically more practical for modern engineering teams.”

The SANS Difference Maker Awards honor individuals and solutions driving meaningful progress in cybersecurity, spotlighting innovations that materially strengthen defenses, reduce risk, and empower practitioners worldwide.

The Innovation of the Year (Open-Source or Product Tool) category celebrates breakthrough technologies that improve real-world security outcomes for both defenders and builders, marking a major milestone for platforms transforming the secure design process.

This recognition underscores SecurityReview.AI’s ongoing commitment to measurable, actionable improvements in software security.

About SecurityReview.AI:

SecurityReview.AI empowers product and security teams to design, validate, and communicate secure architectures at speed. The platform blends AI-assisted threat modeling, controls mapping, and developer-friendly guidance, built to integrate seamlessly with modern engineering workflows. By helping teams identify risks early and remediate faster, SecurityReview.AI bridges the gap between security and development. For more information, please contact Sonia Awan – PR for SecurityReview AI at soniaawan@outbloompr.net

About the SANS Difference Maker Awards:

The SANS Difference Maker Awards recognize the cybersecurity community’s most dedicated and innovative people, teams, and technologies each year. Award categories include Community Champion, Rising Star, CISO of the Year, Cybersecurity Company of the Year, and Innovation of the Year (Open-Source or Product Tool). Winners are announced each December in conjunction with the SANS Cyber Defense Initiative activities. Please visit https://www.sans.org/about/awards/difference-makers for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

