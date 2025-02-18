Amiko's Reckless Klubjumpers Remix Rides the US Radio Airwaves

Amiko Blazes a New Trail Amiko Playing the Field In Versace Check out Klubjumpers Merch on officialamiko.com

Live life filled with your passions, never look back and only see yourself living your best life, it may not be easy, but you will get there by believing in YOU!” — Amiko

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas, Texas - Reckless Klubjumpers Remix from fast breaking music artist, Amiko , is taking the US radio scene by storm and has been gaining traction on various internet and terrestrial radio stations in France and the US, making it one her most popular releases on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. It recently went to #9 on the French Apple Music Charts and #32 on the Canadian Apple Music Charts hitting milestones in both the Top 10 and Top 40 respectively!The sounds of Ibiza that the Klubjumpers so brilliantly added to her original track Reckless take the listener on a tropical beach vacation having fans want to press repeat more than once. Achieving US radio play is a testament to Amiko's talent as a songwriter and lead vocalist, her co-writer producer, Carlos Battey, is a Grammy winner for Madonna's Revolver featuring Lil' Wayne and David Guetta, has multiple nominations, over 40 gold and platinum singles along with 12 #1 Billboard credits. This dynamic duo have discovered a creative relationship that produces great music while writing and recording at Rebel 11 Studios in Miami, Florida together. Amiko, as a songwriter, played the flute for 10 years and has also been honing her poetic writing craft for years and decided, after many years of not putting it out to the public, to enter the music industry as a writer, arranger and lead vocalist. Amiko's determination and passion for music is starting to earn milestone rewards, as she now finds herself under a new US radio spotlight with her Klubjumpers Remix. You can also listen to her latest release, Signs of Life Her team is thrilled to see where this journey will take them and look forward to a bright future, as Amiko was a collegiate soccer player and thrives in high pressure situations while continuing to dedicate herself to helping young players learn the beautiful game. Her greatest hope is that children to adults of all ages will find themselves dancing, moving and enjoying their time with her music playing!Reckless Klubjumpers Remixes: Radio and Extended Versions can be enjoyed on all the major streaming platforms and her previous press release got picked up by over 40 local television news affiliates throughout the US by FOX,ABC, NBC, CBS, CW and NexStar Media stations including: KHON2 Waipahu, Waikiki, Hawaii, KTLA 5 Los Angeles, CA, FOX 5 San Diego, CA, FOX 40 Sacramento, CA, CW KRON4 San Francisco Bay Area, CW WPIX11, New York City, NY, CW's WGNTV, Chicago, IL, CW's DC NewsNow Washington, DC, NBC KXAN, Austin, TX, CW 39, Houston, TX and CW 27 Dallas, Ft. Worth, TX.Contact:Melissa GoldEmail: mgold@futsoul.net

