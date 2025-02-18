NEBRASKA, February 18 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Extends Condolences Upon Death of Trooper Kyle McAcy

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen and First Lady Suzanne are extending their condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Trooper Kyle McAcy. He was killed this morning in the line of duty while responding to a crash on I-80 between Ashland and Greenwood. Gov. Pillen said:

“We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Trooper McAcy. His loss is a reminder of the call to service bravely demonstrated by our law enforcement personnel every day. We know Trooper McAcy’s death will be felt deeply by his NSP family.”

Gov. Pillen will direct flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Trooper McAcy’s interment. That order will be released, pending the announcement of funeral arrangements.