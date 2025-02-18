LMS Rebrands, Sharpening Focus on Customer-Centric Fuel Solutions

New LMS Name and logo

FAIRFAX, VT, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LMS, formerly known as Liquid Measurement Systems, today announced a comprehensive rebranding initiative that reflects the company’s evolution and renewed commitment to customer success. The rebranding includes a new name, logo, and tagline (“Precise Measurement. Optimized Performance.”).“This is more than just a new look,” says Scott Fewell, President/CEO of LMS. “It’s a reaffirmation of our dedication to providing the most accurate, reliable, and user-friendly fuel measurement and management solutions in the industry. As LMS, we’re poised to expand our capabilities and explore new opportunities while staying true to our core values."The rebranding reflects LMS’s strategic shift towards building stronger customer relationships and delivering solutions tailored to specific needs. The company is committed to continuous improvement, refining its existing products and services to enhance accuracy, improve integration, and provide even greater value.“We understand that our customers value precision, reliability, and a seamless experience,” adds Fewell. “Our goal is to be more than just a provider; we want to be a trusted partner, working collaboratively to help our customers optimize their performance.”This rebranding will be rolled out across all aspects of the company over the coming months.About LMSLMS is a leading provider of advanced fuel measurement and management solutions for the aerospace and defense industry. With a focus on precision, reliability, and customer satisfaction, LMS delivers highly accurate products that help manufacturers and operators optimize their performance and meet the demanding requirements of aerospace and defense applications. Learn more at liquidmeasurement.com Contact:Greg Maguire, General Counsel and Director of Business Strategygregory.maguire@liquidmeasurement.com802-309-5624

