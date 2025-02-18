FEMA Supports State and Local Response to Ohio Valley Flooding

Following President Trump’s Approval of Emergency Declaration for Kentucky

WASHINGTON -- FEMA is closely coordinating with state and local officials to provide support as widespread flooding impacts portions of Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. With winter weather in the forecast, residents should stay informed about changing conditions, as freezing temperatures and additional precipitation could worsen impacts and create hazardous travel conditions.

“I spoke to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to offer federal resources and action for the deadly flash floods impacting Kentucky. We discussed how while emergency management is best led by local authorities, we reinforced that the Department of Homeland Security stands ready to take immediate action to offer resources and support,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “Local emergency managers should swiftly notify people in the affected areas to take action to protect themselves and their belongings. DHS stands ready to help when a state needs, requests and declares an emergency. Follow us for updates and closely monitor messages from your state and local leaders.”

Within 12 hours of the initial weather impacts, FEMA deployed Urban Search and Rescue teams and swift-water rescue teams from Missouri, Indiana and Ohio, to work alongside state National Guard personnel, to assist with evacuations. Additionally, two FEMA Incident Management Teams and emergency communications support were deployed in Kentucky today to assist with response efforts. FEMA is delivering 40 truckloads of meals and water requested by the states. FEMA also deployed staff to the Virginia and West Virginia emergency operations centers to monitor and coordinate on any requests for additional assistance.

Resources for Affected Residents

People in affected areas are encouraged to follow local officials' guidance and seek available resources.

Kentucky: Residents with immediate needs should complete the Rapid Needs Assessment Form online or call 502-607-6665. For life-threatening emergencies, call 911 immediately.

Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia: Residents should monitor local emergency management agencies and the National Weather Service for updates and emergency instructions.

Shelters are open for those displaced by the flooding. Individuals in need of shelter can locate the nearest open facility by visiting www.redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

FEMA urges residents to take precautions as floodwaters continue to rise. Never attempt to walk, swim or drive through floodwaters. Just six inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet, and one foot of water can carry away most vehicles.

FEMA remains committed to working with federal, state, tribal and local partners to support the recovery for communities and the Americans who were affected by the storms and flooding.