New Bourbon Releases Now Available from Broadstreet Infamous

We’re humbled and excited that bourbon lovers in 41 states can now purchase our products online thanks to Big Thirst” — Lorenze Tremonti, Broadstreet Infamous CEO

GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey proudly announces the debut release of three new bourbons, now available for purchase nationwide through their official website broadstreetinfamous.com/shop made possible by their e-commerce partner Big Thirst The highly anticipated releases include:● Legacy Series Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof, 46% ABV) – Aged four years, this perfectly balanced three-grain blend offers flavor notes of rich oak, warm ginger spice, and sweet vanilla. The Legacy Series bottles will be collectible releases honoring infamous historical figures beginning with Sheriff L.L. Wyatt of Greene County, Georgia, a legendary lawman battling bootlegging in the 1920s. SRLP: $39.99● Wheater’s Select Summer Wheat Bourbon (99 proof, 49.5% ABV) – Aged four years, this carefully crafted four-grain mash bill incorporates select seasonal wheat strains to accentuate the natural sweetness of corn and the rich aroma of toasted malted barley. SRLP: $54.99● Speakeasy Strength Prohibition Proof Bourbon (109 proof, 54.5% ABV) – Aged eight years, this bold three-grain blend pays homage to the roaring ‘20s. Enjoy aromas of sweet caramel apple, a vanilla and dried fruit palate, and a lingering butterscotch and cinnamon finish. SRLP: $79.99This first batch of bourbon releases mark Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey’s entrance into the spirits marketplace. The brand has already garnered national attention through strategic awareness campaigns including as a sponsor of NASCAR’s Truck Series, in Broadway’s online Playbill, at whiskey festivals and car shows, in social media promotions, and through a multi-year partnership with Matthew Kicchi Heafy , frontman of Grammy-nominated metal band TRIVIUM.“Our team is built by bourbon enthusiasts who have worked tirelessly to bring this brand to life,” says Broadstreet Infamous CEO Lorenze Tremonti. “We have achieved several key milestones including our distillery rezoning and DSP permit approval as part of our planning for our downtown Greensboro, Georgia distillery while promoting our brand, which has been a rewarding challenge. We’re humbled and excited that bourbon lovers in 41 states can now purchase our products online thanks to Big Thirst.”Big Thirst CEO and Founder, Matt McGinnis, added, “Our reason to exist is to help our spirits clients thrive and grow in this complex industry with access to the right insights, people, marketing strategies, and e-commerce tools. We’re eager to help Broadstreet Infamous meet its business goals with our online sales platform to facilitate shipments of their products to consumers across the country quickly and easily.”To purchase Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey’s new bourbon releases, visit https://broadstreetinfamous.com/shop/ About Broadstreet InfamousBroadstreet Infamous is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, master distiller and CEO Lorenze Tremonti crafted Broadstreet Infamous whiskey to challenge conventions and redefine the boundaries of taste. Broadstreet Infamous is the brand name for spirits products of the incorporated company Infamous Whiskey, Inc. (DSP-GA-20139). Learn more: https://www.broadstreetandinfamous.com/ About Big ThirstBig Thirst, Inc., is the beverage industry’s most comprehensive sales, marketing, and consulting company. It is a one-stop shop for accelerating growth, with an e-commerce solution with a retailer partner network for order fulfillment, marketing services, operations consulting, analytics, and customer service. Big Thirst enables beverage brands to reach more consumers with online order processing and a three-tier compliant retailer partner network for order fulfillment to more than 40 states. Connect with Big Thirst on https://www.facebook.com/BigThirstMarketingAgency and https://www.instagram.com/bigthirstmarketing/ Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.

Legal Disclaimer:

