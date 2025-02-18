Awards by Walsh Celebrates 37 Years of Excellence

Awards by Walsh Logo Awards by Walsh store.

COHOES, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards by Walsh, a longtime provider of quality custom awards, trophies, and promotional products, is excited to celebrate 37 years of business this year. Since its founding in 1988, the company has been committed to providing excellent service to its community. Awards by Walsh is located at 233 Ontario St., Cohoes, NY 12047.

After nearly four decades, Awards by Walsh is proud to have built a standing reputation for craftsmanship and outstanding customer service. They specialize in all things personalized, including corporate awards, screen printing, embroidery, and apparel. The team has continuously met the standards they set for themselves and their clients while keeping that commitment to excellence throughout their history.

“Coming up on this milestone means the world to us,” said Steve Pesta, Owner of Awards by Walsh. “Our pride lies in being a part of our community's most memorable moments and helping them recognize their achievements.”

To celebrate its 37th year, Awards by Walsh is setting a goal to help even more customers find the right awards or promotional products and deliver their services with the same amount of professionalism and dedication they’ve had since the start. The team is ready to continue to provide customized solutions and maintain their commitment to exceptional workmanship.

“We want to thank our community for supporting us all this time. We look forward to providing quality service for years to come,” said Pesta.

Awards by Walsh is proud to have served the Cohoes and surrounding communities for the last 37 years. For more information about their services, visit www.awardsbywalsh.com or call (518) 235-6362.

About Awards by Walsh

Awards by Walsh is a trusted provider of custom awards, recognition items, and personalized products, equipped with the latest technology to bring your vision to life. The team is available to assist every customer in finding the right recognition product for any event. With 37 years of experience, Awards by Walsh takes pride in their top-notch craftsmanship with a wide range of options to meet every need.



