Renowned Surgeon-Turned-Author John Hagen Sets Sail on a New Literary Journey

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the operating room to the open seas, retired laparoscopic surgeon John Hagen is making waves in the literary world with his compelling collection of novels. Having served as Chief of Surgery and Chief of Staff at a large community teaching hospital, Hagen has now turned his expertise and life experiences into gripping medical and adventure fiction.Hagen’s impressive bibliography includes The Mission The Sailor , The Heir, The Clinic, and The Embryo—each book offering readers a thrilling escape into the worlds of medicine, mystery, and adventure.A Life of Healing and High-Stakes DecisionsDuring his distinguished career in medicine, John Hagen pioneered innovative techniques in laparoscopic surgery, making a lasting impact in the field. His leadership roles as Chief of Surgery and Chief of Staff positioned him at the forefront of medical decision-making, giving him firsthand exposure to the challenges and triumphs of the healthcare industry. These experiences now serve as inspiration for his novels, bringing authenticity and depth to his storytelling.An Author with a Passion for the Open WatersBeyond the world of medicine, Hagen is an avid sailor who has spent a winter season navigating the Bahamas and another exploring the Caribbean. During the summer months, he can be found sailing on Lake Ontario from his home port of Port Credit, Ontario. His love for the sea is not just a pastime—it is a vital part of his identity and a recurring theme in his literary works.A Collection of Gripping NovelsHagen’s books captivate readers with fast-paced narratives that seamlessly blend medical intrigue, adventure, and suspense.• The Mission – A heart-pounding thriller that takes readers deep into the world of covert operations and high-stakes rescue missions.• The Complication – A medical suspense novel that explores the risks and ethical dilemmas faced by surgeons when a routine procedure takes a deadly turn.• The Sailor– A gripping tale inspired by Hagen’s own love for sailing, following a protagonist who embarks on a life-changing voyage filled with unexpected challenges.• The Heir – A compelling story of inheritance, power struggles, and long-buried family secrets.• The Clinic – A deep dive into the complexities of modern medicine, ethics, and the fight for justice within the healthcare system.• The Embryo – A thought-provoking medical drama that delves into the controversial world of genetic manipulation and the moral dilemmas it presents.Bridging Two Worlds: Medicine and StorytellingJohn Hagen’s transition from surgeon to novelist is a testament to his passion for both medicine and storytelling. His unique ability to weave real-world medical knowledge into fictional narratives has set his work apart, resonating with readers who crave authenticity in their thrillers.As he continues to chart new literary waters, Hagen’s books promise to engage, educate, and entertain audiences worldwide.AvailabilityHagen’s novels are available for purchase through leading online bookstores and major retailers.

