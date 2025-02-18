FOCUS Engineering & Surveying Celebrates Dual Honors: Top Workplaces 2024 and Utah Business Best Companies to Work For

FOCUS Engineering & Surveying has been recognized as one of Utah Business’s Best Companies to Work For 2024, highlighting our commitment to employee growth and workplace excellence. FOCUS Engineering & Surveying has been named a Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplace for the third consecutive year, reinforcing our commitment to employee satisfaction and workplace excellence.

FOCUS Engineering & Surveying earns Top Workplaces 2024 and Best Companies to Work For honors, highlighting its commitment to culture and growth.

Our team is the foundation of our success, and we’re committed to their growth.” — Ron Paul, Founder & General Manager, FOCUS Engineering & Surveying

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOCUS Engineering & Surveying , a full-service engineering firm specializing in residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal projects across Salt Lake County, Utah County, and the Greater Boise Area , has been recognized with two prestigious workplace awards—Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces 2024 and Utah Business Best Companies to Work For 2024.Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces 2024The Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces award is based solely on employee feedback collected through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The confidential survey evaluates key aspects of workplace culture, including career growth, leadership support, and team collaboration."Being named one of Utah's Top Workplaces three years in a row is truly meaningful because it reflects our employees' dedication to building a great organization," said Ron Paul, founder and general manager of FOCUS. "Our core mission is to build a better place—not just through our projects in multi-family housing, commercial site planning, and infrastructure design, but within our team of outstanding individuals. This award validates our commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued and empowered to grow."Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, added, "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor because it comes directly from employees. Top workplaces actively listen to their teams, creating cultures where employees thrive. That's what makes the difference."Utah Business Best Companies to Work For 2024The Utah Business Best Companies to Work For award recognizes organizations that excel in employee engagement, professional development, and workplace satisfaction. FOCUS stood out for its strong company culture, emphasis on career advancement, and dedication to fostering long-term employee success."It is an honor to be recognized among Utah's best companies to work for," said Paul. "At FOCUS, we prioritize a culture of collaboration, innovation, and professional growth. Whether we're working on commercial land planning, traffic studies for UDOT permitting, or structural engineering for multi-family housing developments, our employees are the driving force behind our success. We are committed to providing an environment where they can thrive."About FOCUS Engineering & SurveyingHeadquartered in Midvale, Utah, FOCUS Engineering & Surveying is a full-service engineering consulting firm providing expert services in civil engineering, structural engineering, land planning, surveying, landscape architecture, and transportation engineering. With a portfolio spanning Salt Lake County, Utah County, and the Greater Boise Area, FOCUS specializes in multi-family housing, commercial site planning, industrial developments, and public infrastructure projects. Our dedicated team includes licensed civil engineers, residential structural engineers, land surveyors, and landscape architects, supported by experienced field surveyors and design professionals.To learn more about FOCUS Engineering & Surveying and career opportunities, visit focus-es.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.