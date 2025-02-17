4th Trade for Peace Week opens with high-level session on private sector’s role in stability

The opening session, titled “Building Resilience through Trade: Private Sector Engagement for Sustainable Peace”, highlighted the private sector's capacity to drive post-conflict economic recovery and long-term stability.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala delivered the opening remarks via video message , highlighting the significance of trade in advancing peace, especially in light of increasing global uncertainty. “Promoting peace and prosperity through trade was a founding goal of the multilateral trading system 80 years ago,” she stated. “For trade to deliver tangible dividends for peace in conflict-affected regions, we need partnerships that bridge trade, peace and development. That is what the Trade for Peace Programme is about."

A key highlight of the session was Somalia’s reaffirmation of its commitment to leveraging trade for stability, coinciding with the country’s first Working Party meeting on WTO accession. Salah Ahmed Jama, Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, emphasized Somalia’s vision for trade-driven peace. “Somalia’s WTO accession is more than an economic milestone — it is a strategic move towards sustainable peace,” he said. “By fostering an inclusive and rules-based trade system, we are not only integrating into the global economy but also creating opportunities that reduce conflict drivers.”

Moderated by Itonde Kakoma, President of Interpeace (an international organization that prevents violence and builds lasting peace), the high-level session convened representatives from international organizations, policymakers and private sector leaders.

Speakers included Idris Abdul Rahman Al Khanjari, Ambassador of Oman to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Vepa Hajiyev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Dorothy Tembo, Deputy Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC), Andrew Wilson, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and Frank Clary, Vice-President of Sustainability at Agility (a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation and a pioneer in emerging markets). Their interventions highlighted innovative strategies for bridging trade and peacebuilding, emphasizing how responsible investment and market-driven solutions can contribute to long-term stability.

The T4P Week will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions and strategic dialogues, bringing together key stakeholders in the field of trade and peace. A major highlight of the week will be the High-Level Book Launch, “Pathways to Sustainable Trade and Peace”, on 20 February, where experts and contributors will present research findings on how trade can serve as a tool for economic resilience and peacebuilding in fragile regions.

The Trade for Peace Research and Knowledge Database, a comprehensive platform that compiles research studies and other resources on the linkages between trade and peace, will also be launched during the week. The database serves as a practical tool to assist governments, policymakers and researchers in data analysis, policymaking and informed decision-making.

With over ten dedicated sessions bringing together policy experts, business leaders and peace practitioners, the T4P Week provides an opportunity to explore the synergies between trade and peace. Participants are encouraged to join the discussions, share insights and engage with experts shaping the future of trade and peace.

For more information see: WTO Trade for Peace.