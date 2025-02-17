Chief Justice Paul Newby Appoints Judge Matthew T. Houston to Business Court

Chief Justice Paul Newby has designated Judge Matthew T. Houston as a Business Court judge effective February 17, 2025. Judge Houston has served as a special superior court judge since January 2024 and fills the sixth Business Court judgeship that is located in Raleigh.

"Congratulations to Matthew Houston on his designation to the Business Court," said Chief Justice Paul Newby. "I am grateful for the service of experienced attorneys and judges on North Carolina’s Business Court in furtherance of its mission to provide an appropriate forum for complex cases. During his time as a special superior court judge, Judge Houston has shown himself to be a hardworking and competent judge, and I have confidence that he will maintain the effectiveness of justice in complex cases as our newest judge of the Business Court."

Judge Houston currently serves as a member of the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism and as a council member of the Litigation Section of the North Carolina Bar Association.

Judge Houston received his undergraduate degree from East Carolina University and his law degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law.

About North Carolina Business Court

The North Carolina Business Court is a specialized forum of the superior court division. Cases involving complex and significant issues of corporate and commercial law in our state are assigned by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina to a special superior court judge for complex business cases who oversees resolution of all matters in the case through trial. Established in 1996, the Business Court has locations in Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem.