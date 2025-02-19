Breton Travel and Travel by Gagnon Unite to Offer Extraordinary Experiences for Grand Rapids Travelers

Breton Travel and Travel by Gagnon Unite

As of January 1, 2025, Travel by Gagnon has merged with Breton Travel in a new chapter for West Michigan travelers.

For clients who have been with us for years as well as for new clients in West Michigan, this partnership will allow us to provide the best possible travel experiences.” — John Lovell

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new chapter for Grand Rapids travelers, Travel by Gagnon is merging with Breton Travel as of January 1, 2025, promising to offer more enriching travel experiences for their clients. “We’re excited for Travel by Gagnon to be joining the Breton Travel family,” says President and Owner of Breton Travel, John Lovell. “For clients who have been with us for years as well as for new clients in West Michigan, this partnership will allow us to provide the best possible travel experiences—no matter where you might be looking to travel this year.”

The newly merged Breton Travel will operate out of the previous Travel By Gagnon offices located at 4545 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546, beginning February 24, 2025. This move aims to harmonize the rich histories and expertise of both companies, dedicated to delivering a travel service that is customized to our clients’ travel dreams.

“We are also thrilled to welcome Peggy Brumley from Travel by Gagnon into the Breton Travel family,” says Lovell. “The average experience level of our agents is over 30 years, and Peggy is an incredible addition to that.” Brumley brings a wealth of expertise, experience, and exceptional service to her clients. “Loyal clients of Travel By Gagnon will continue to receive the exceptional service they have come to know, complemented by enhanced features and benefits under the Breton Travel banner,” explains Lovell.

The Travel By Gagnon name will remain in the short term as an affiliate brand during the transition, ensuring familiarity and confidence for our valued clients. The new company will continue to be led by John Lovell, the 2nd generation President, and Owner of Breton Travel.

Prepare for your future journeys with us to reach new heights. At Breton Travel, we invite you to "Experience Extraordinary" with us as we embark on this exciting new voyage together.

To explore more about this pivotal merger and our wide-ranging travel opportunities, visit our website or reach out at 616-942-0300.

About Breton Travel: Breton Travel is a family-owned business located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Celebrating 50 years in business, Breton Travel has been a staple in West Michigan, connecting the community to unique travel opportunities and extraordinary experiences. Breton Travel prides themselves on offering travel expertise, with advisors who have firsthand experience with destinations, as well as contacts around the globe who help create exceptional travel experiences for their clients.

Media Contact:

Amanda Krebs

amandakrebsmarketing@gmail.com

